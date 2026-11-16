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Home / Markets / News / Patanjali Foods dips 4% as Q2 profit slips but analysts upbeat; here's why

Patanjali Foods dips 4% as Q2 profit slips but analysts upbeat; here's why

Jefferies said that Patanjali Foods' Q2 miss was driven by a shift in festive-season timing and edible-oil margin pressure from the import duty cut.

Patanjali share price

Profitability faced short-term headwinds, with gross margin declining 284 bps YoY to ~12 per cent in Q2FY27.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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Patanjali Foods share price: The shares of Patanjali Foods edged over 3 per cent lower on Monday following the announcement of its second-quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27).
 
Patanjali saw a decline in its net profit for the quarter under review even as the revenue rose, amid input cost pressures. Margins also declined, further weighing on the FMCG stock.  
 
In intraday trading, Patanjali Foods' stock hit the day's low of ₹405.30, shedding 3.7 per cent against the last closing price of ₹421. So far this year, the stock has lost 27 per cent and remains 31 per cent down in one year.
 
 

Patanjali Foods Q2 results

Patanjali Foods, on Saturday, posted an 18.75 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹419.76 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹516.69 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
Its Q2 FY27 revenue grew ~16 per cent YoY to ₹11,322.58 crore, driven by price-led growth in edible oil and volume growth in Biscuits and Skin Care.

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Edible oil sales grew ~22 per cent YoY to ~₹8500 crore, driven by higher realisation. The Biscuits segment registered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, growing ~28 per cent YoY to ~₹640 crore on volume- and distribution-led growth, with Doodh
brand contributing ~₹480 crore. Home and personal care (HPC) revenue grew ~11 per cent YoY to ~₹710 crore, led by skin care and home care. 
 
Profitability faced short-term headwinds, with gross margin declining 284 bps YoY to ~12 per cent in Q2FY27. EBITDA declined ~23 per cent YoY to ₹430 crore, with EBITDA margin contracting 188 bps YoY to 3.8 per cent, according to an ICICI Direct report.
 
"This margin compression was primarily driven by higher input costs, as global vegetable oil markets remained tight on weather-related palm oil supply disruptions and biofuel-linked demand," the brokerage added.
 

Brokerages on Patanjali Foods

Jefferies said that Patanjali Foods’ Q2 miss was driven by a shift in festive-season timing and edible-oil margin pressure from the import duty cut.
 
Management highlighted that the shift in the timing of festive demand versus last year impacted quarterly revenue recognition but expects momentum to continue through the ongoing festive and wedding seasons.
 
Jefferies, therefore, expects a stronger second half, driven by festive/wedding demand, volume growth and improving foods profitability. 
 
"We believe HPC remains on track for ~15 per cent FY27 growth. We forecast 21 per cent PAT CAGR and ~590bps ROCE improvement to 18 per cent over FY26-29E. We cut FY27E earnings by 19 per cent on the import-duty impact and FY28-29E by 4-6 per cent," the global investment bank said while retaining a 'BUY' with a SoTP-based target of ₹550.
 
ICICI Securities believes the company could navigate near-term margin pressure and sustain its market share, given the recent reduction in import duty on crude edible oils, festive and wedding-season demand, and new product launches. It has thus retained an 'ADD' call and assigned a target price of ₹450.
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

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Topics : Patanjali Q2 results The Smart Investor Markets News Markets Indian stock market Stock Market Today FMCG stocks Edible oil market Rise in inflation

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 1:32 PM IST