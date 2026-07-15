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Home / Markets / News / Patanjali Foods tanks 15% on huge volumes; stock hits 6-year low

Patanjali Foods tanks 15% on huge volumes; stock hits 6-year low

A combined 26.5 million equity shares representing 2.43 per cent of total equity of Patanjali Foods changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:12 AM on Wednesday.

Patanjali store

Patanjali Foods share price tumbled to a 6-year low on Wednesday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

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Patanjali Foods share price movement

 
Shares of Patanjali Foods hit an over six-year low at ₹348.50, plunging 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise firm market amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the edible oil company quoted at its lowest level since April 2020. 
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Patanjali Foods tanked 37 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
At 11:12 AM, the stock quoted 14 per cent lower at ₹349.25 on the BSE. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over six-fold. A combined 26.5 million equity shares representing 2.43 per cent of total equity of Patanjali Foods changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.63 per cent at 77,539.
 
 

Patanjali Foods overview, outlook

 
Patanjali Foods, formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries (RSIL), is a prominent player in the Indian edible oils and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), including foods and household and personal care (HPC) goods. RSIL was established in 1986 with a focus on the edible oil and oil seeds sector (including palm plantations). However, in 2019, Patanjali Foods, along with its Group entities (Patanjali Gramudhyog Nayas, Patanjali Parivahan Private limited and Yogakshem Sansthan), acquired RSIL through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for around ₹4,350 crore. Subsequently, RSIL was renamed as Patanjali Foods in June 2022.
 
Patanjali Foods is the second-largest player in India’s branded edible oil market, the market leader in the palm oil segment and the second-largest player in the soybean oil segment. It enjoys a strong position as a market leader in multiple FMCG categories, including soya protein, biscuits, oral care, cow ghee and honey. The breadth of the product portfolio and the company’s healthy market standing across segments are expected to continue supporting revenue growth and business resilience, according to rating agency ICRA.

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The company’s credit profile, however, remains exposed to inherent business risks in the edible oil segment, which still constitutes a major share of its revenue. The profitability of this business continues to be susceptible to volatility in crude and refined edible oil prices, risks of inventory losses, changes in import duties, currency fluctuations and the possibility of supply disruptions, given the high dependence on imports, apart from the intense competitive pressures in the segment, ICRA said.
 
Further, while the FMCG segment lends stability to the company’s overall earnings profile, it is also exposed to high competitive intensity, both from established multinational companies as well as large domestic players, which could constrain pricing flexibility and market share gains. In addition, demand growth in this segment remains vulnerable to moderation during periods of unfavourable macroeconomic conditions, such as elevated inflation, which can impact consumer spending patterns, the rating agency said.
 
Meanwhile, in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Patanjali Foods’ gross margins contracted by 294 bps year-on-year (YoY) to 12.0 per cent largely impacted by sharp inflation in input costs and adverse mix. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin also contracted by 144 bps YoY to 4.0 per cent, mainly due to the impact on gross margins and higher freight costs.  Analysts at Systematix Institutional Equities expects the company to deliver 5.3 per cent/6.1 per cent EBITDA margins for FY27E/FY28E, with gross margins (GPM) improvement from 1) price hikes, 2) likely easing of input costs and 3) better mix of new HPC, food & FMCG businesses vs edible oil business, the brokerage firm said.  =============================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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