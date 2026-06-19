Friday, June 19, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Patent expiry: A $5 bn opportunity for Indian pharma majors, says report

Patent expiry: A $5 bn opportunity for Indian pharma majors, says report

Lupin, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, MSN Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Zydus Life Sciences and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are some of the companies, the note said, that could potentially benefit.

pharma medicine drugs

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Patents of drugs with sales of around $142 billion in calendar year 2025 (CY25) are set to expire during 2026–2030, suggests a report by CareEdge Ratings, which could open a large opportunity for generic and biosimilar entry for Indian pharma companies during this period.
 
“Given India’s favourable patent framework and proven cost-efficient generic manufacturing capabilities, Indian pharmaceutical companies are well-placed to capitalize on this opportunity. After accounting for significant price erosion, this is expected to create a market opportunity exceeding $30-40 billion over five years, of which, Indian companies are expected to capture nearly $3-5 billion,” CareEdge Ratings said in a recent note.  
 
 
Lupin, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, MSN Laboratories, Natco Pharma, Zydus Life Sciences and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are some of the companies, the note said, that could potentially benefit from this available opportunity. 
 

Also Read

Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance

Gold NBFCs growth to slow, says Investec; keeps Hold on Muthoot, Manappuram

Defence

Defence firms seen posting healthy FY27 growth on strong orderspremium

BEL share price target

Motilal Oswal bullish on defence sector; BEL top pick for 20% upside

steel, metal

Hindalco, Coal India: UBS turns selectively bullish on Indian metal sector

pharma, lab

India's pharma market gets a lift from rising volumes, not just prices

 
“Unlike previous patent cliffs that were largely driven by small-molecule drugs, this cycle is increasingly focused on large-molecule biologics, which are inherently more complex to develop, manufacture, and replicate. Additionally, a significant share of these drugs are chronic therapies, where early market entry becomes critical as prescribing practices and patient stickiness are established up front—making speed-to-market more important than pure cost advantage," said Pritesh Rathi, Associate Director at CareEdge Ratings.
 
Why are patents necessary?
 
In the pharma industry, patents are legal rights granted to a company (the innovator) that develops a new drug (a patented drug). Pharmaceutical patents are territorial in nature, owing to which a drug may be patented in some countries but not in others, depending on the company’s filing strategy. 
 
The rationale behind this system is to enable innovators to recover their investments and earn returns without competition, experts suggest. Patents are typically valid up to 20 years from the date of filing, with certain exceptions. Once the patent expires—commonly referred to as the “loss of exclusivity” (LOE)—other companies can manufacture and sell equivalent versions known as generic drugs.
 
Over 60 per cent of drugs losing exclusivity are large-molecule biologics, Care Edge said. This marks a structural shift from earlier patent cycles that were dominated by small-molecule drugs. 
 
 
By definition, small molecules are simple drugs made by chemical synthesis with a clearly defined structure, enabling the easy creation of generic versions and are also one of the primary reason for generics’ cost advantage and quick launch post-patent expiry. 
 
In contrast, large molecules (biologics) are complex proteins produced in living cells, making biosimilars (generic versions of biologics) difficult to produce and scale.

More From This Section

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 700 pts, Nifty near 23950; Nifty Realty falls 1%; DLF, Prestige weigh

Redington share price

Redington share price gain 6%; up 25% in 7 days on Apple price hike buzz

bonds

G-sec tax break announcement yet to make an impression foreign investorspremium

VA Tech Wabag stock hit 52-week high in Friday's trade.

VA Tech Wabag soars 25% in 6 days, nears record high; what's driving stock?

Aurobindo Pharma stock rose 2% in Friday's trade after US FTC cleared Lannett buy.

Aurobindo Pharma stock jumps 2% after US FTC approves Lannett acquisition

Topics : Industry Report Pharma sector Patents Indian pharma companies Indian pharma Sun Pharma Lupin Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Natco Pharma CARE Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAccenture Impact on Nifty IT IndexGold Silver ETF TodayLIC Share PriceEPF Interest Credit UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance