Paytm among 3 stock ideas for today by Choice Equity's Sachin Gupta

Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta,VP research at Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy today

Paytm

Paytm is showing a strong bullish setup on the daily chart, making it a candidate for buying at around ₹1,807. The stock has given a decisive breakout above the long-term rising trendline resistance, accompanied by strong volume, indicating sustained buying interest. The price is also trading well above both the 50-DMA and 200-DMA, confirming a strong underlying uptrend. The recent price action reflects higher highs and higher lows, while momentum remains supportive of further upside.

Hence, buying at CMP ₹1,807 can be considered with a stop-loss of ₹1,680 and targets of ₹2,050. Sustained trading above ₹1,800 would strengthen the bullish momentum and could pave the way for higher levels, while a close below ₹1,680

would weaken the near-term setup.

Azad Engineering

Azad Engineering Ltd. is maintaining a strong bullish technical structure on the daily chart, with the stock consolidating near its recent highs after a sharp and sustained uptrend. The stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20-DMA and 50-DMA,

highlighting strong underlying momentum and trend strength.

The recent consolidation has taken the shape of a bullish flag/triangle pattern, suggesting that the stock could resume its upward trajectory after the ongoing consolidation.

The Stochastic oscillator is recovering from the lower zone, indicating improving buying momentum. With the broader trend remaining positive and the stock holding above its key support zone of ₹2,700–2,750, the risk-reward setup remains

favourable for fresh positions.

Traders can consider Buying around CMP of ₹2,850, with a stop-loss at ₹2,700 and an upside target of ₹3,100. Sustaining above the ₹2,700 support zone would keep the bullish structure intact and could pave the way for further gains.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank is showing a positive technical setup across both weekly and daily charts. On the weekly timeframe, the stock has formed a Cup and Handle breakout, indicating a potential continuation of the broader uptrend.

The daily chart is also supporting the bullish view, with the stock maintaining a clear higher-high and higher-low formation. Rising volumes alongside the recent price action indicate strong buying interest, while the stock continues to hold firmly above its 21-EMA.

The formation of a strong green candle near the 21-EMA further reflects buying strength at lower levels. Additionally, the MACD has generated a bullish buying signal, adding further confirmation to the positive setup.

Considering the overall technical structure, traders can consider buying Kotak Mahindra Bank at CMP of ₹419, with a stop-loss at ₹403 and an upside target of ₹460.