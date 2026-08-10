Bernstein's outperform rating on Paytm sees stock jump 8% on Monday

Paytm share price target: Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, jumped more than 8 per cent in intraday trade to hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Bernstein raised its target price to ₹2,200 with an 'Outperform' rating, well above the IPO price.

The stock opened on a positive note at ₹1,445 and extended gains to hit an intraday and fresh 52-week high of ₹1,565.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stuck in range; | Lupin dips 4%, hits seven-week low The fintech platform’s shares continued to trade firmly in the green, quoting 7.9 per cent higher at ₹1,555 around 11:50 AM. As many as 9 million shares of the Noida-headquartered company changed hands on the NSE, according to exchange data.

Paytm IPO price, date Paytm had launched its IPO in November 2021, with its shares issued at ₹2,150 in the primary market. The stock has remained under pressure since then, trading below its IPO price and hitting an all-time low of ₹1,100 on May 9, 2024.

Bernstein’s target price of ₹2,200 is the first brokerage target to exceed Paytm's IPO price. The target implies an upside of 52 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,441. Why is Bernstein bullish on Paytm? Bernstein said that it has raised Paytm's share price, taking the government's recently introduced Merchant Discount Rate (MDRs) on UPI transactions into its FY28 estimates. It said that MDR could be a key earnings catalyst for Paytm.

"We think MDR could lift net payments margins by 3-4bps, driving a 30 per cent increase in FY30E EPS vs. our previous forecasts," Bernstein stated in its note.

The brokerage believes that the recent Ministry of Finance commentary, coupled with legislative changes that remove the statutory prohibition on charging MDR on UPI transactions, suggests the debate has shifted from whether MDR will to when and in what form. As a result, it has moved UPI monetisation from the optionality bucket into its base-case forecasts and sees its benefit from FY28 onwards.