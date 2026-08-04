Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsManipal Health IPO GMPQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Delhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / News / Paytm, Meesho witness major block deals; funds emerge key buyers

Paytm, Meesho witness major block deals; funds emerge key buyers

SAIF Partners, Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners sold stakes in Paytm and Meesho, while institutional investors including NPS Trust and mutual funds emerged as buyers

Paytm

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian equity markets witnessed three major block deals on Tuesday.
 
In One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital V offloaded a 2.33 per cent equity stake, comprising 1.49 crore shares, for Rs 2,038.1 crore.
 
Among the key buyers, National Pension System (NPS) Trust acquired shares worth Rs 413.1 crore, while Axis Mutual Fund purchased shares valued at Rs 369.3 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance acquired shares worth Rs 206.5 crore.
 
In Meesho, Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital V sold a 2.28 per cent stake for Rs 1,949.2 crore.
 
Prominent buyers included Fidelity, which purchased shares worth Rs 245.7 crore; Societe Generale, which acquired shares valued at Rs 208.3 crore; and Axis Mutual Fund, which bought shares worth Rs 198.1 crore.
 
 
Meanwhile, PFL Employee Welfare Trust offloaded a 0.53 per cent stake in Poonawalla Fincorp for Rs 223 crore.
 
Sundaram Mutual Fund was among the key buyers, acquiring shares worth Rs 88.6 crore, while Helios Mutual Fund purchased shares valued at Rs 74.8 crore.

More From This Section

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Eternal leads food delivery and qcom, but Swiggy shows signs of catching uppremium

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC's OFS oversubscribed 3.32 times; govt uses 4% greenshoe option

stock markets, stock market live updates

Closing auction session: What changed, how it works & why it matterspremium

stock markets, stock market live updates

Closing auction sparks divergence in benchmark indices for second day

UPL, agrochemical

UPL stays on growth path despite geopolitical risks, demand uncertaintypremium

Topics : Paytm One 97 Communications Meesho

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:59 PM IST