Paytm, Meesho witness major block deals; funds emerge key buyers

Indian equity markets witnessed three major block deals on Tuesday.

In One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital V offloaded a 2.33 per cent equity stake, comprising 1.49 crore shares, for Rs 2,038.1 crore.

Among the key buyers, National Pension System (NPS) Trust acquired shares worth Rs 413.1 crore, while Axis Mutual Fund purchased shares valued at Rs 369.3 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance acquired shares worth Rs 206.5 crore.

In Meesho, Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital V sold a 2.28 per cent stake for Rs 1,949.2 crore.

Prominent buyers included Fidelity, which purchased shares worth Rs 245.7 crore; Societe Generale, which acquired shares valued at Rs 208.3 crore; and Axis Mutual Fund, which bought shares worth Rs 198.1 crore.

Meanwhile, PFL Employee Welfare Trust offloaded a 0.53 per cent stake in Poonawalla Fincorp for Rs 223 crore.

Sundaram Mutual Fund was among the key buyers, acquiring shares worth Rs 88.6 crore, while Helios Mutual Fund purchased shares valued at Rs 74.8 crore.