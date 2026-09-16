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Home / Markets / News / Paytm, Mobikwik rally up to 7% as NCPI levies charge on UPI transactions

Paytm, Mobikwik rally up to 7% as NCPI levies charge on UPI transactions

Paytm shares rallied 7 per cent to a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,856.50 on the BSE. Mobikwik stock rose by 6 per cent to ₹214. However, Pine Labs slumped 6 per cent to ₹182 per share.

Paytm share price

Saloni Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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Digital payments platforms like Paytm and Mobikwik saw a sharp rally of up to 7 per cent in intraday deals on Wednesday, as the introduction of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions is seen as making the payment business structurally self-sustaining and resilient. 
 
Paytm shares rallied 7 per cent to a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,856.50 on the BSE. Mobikwik stock rose by 6 per cent to ₹214. However, Pine Labs slumped 6 per cent to ₹182 per share.
 
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.) 
  

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Topics : Paytm MobiKwik Pine Labs UPI transactions UPI MDR charges The Smart Investor

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 9:30 AM IST