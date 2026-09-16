Paytm, Mobikwik rally up to 7% as NCPI levies charge on UPI transactions

Digital payments platforms like Paytm and Mobikwik saw a sharp rally of up to 7 per cent in intraday deals on Wednesday, as the introduction of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions is seen as making the payment business structurally self-sustaining and resilient.

Paytm shares rallied 7 per cent to a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,856.50 on the BSE. Mobikwik stock rose by 6 per cent to ₹214. However, Pine Labs slumped 6 per cent to ₹182 per share.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)