Paytm, Mobikwik rally up to 7% as NCPI levies charge on UPI transactions
Paytm shares rallied 7 per cent to a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,856.50 on the BSE. Mobikwik stock rose by 6 per cent to ₹214. However, Pine Labs slumped 6 per cent to ₹182 per share.
Saloni Goel New Delhi
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Digital payments platforms like Paytm and Mobikwik saw a sharp rally of up to 7 per cent in intraday deals on Wednesday, as the introduction of a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions is seen as making the payment business structurally self-sustaining and resilient.
Paytm shares rallied 7 per cent to a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,856.50 on the BSE. Mobikwik stock rose by 6 per cent to ₹214. However, Pine Labs slumped 6 per cent to ₹182 per share.
(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates.)
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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 9:30 AM IST