Paytm share price tumbles 8% after RBI cancels Payments Bank licence

Paytm share price today: Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, came under sharp selling pressure today after the Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, came under sharp selling pressure today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) . The stock opened 5.5 per cent lower at ₹1,084.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its losses in early trade, falling to an intraday low of ₹1,051.10, down 8.5 per cent.

As of 10 AM, Paytm shares were quoting 5.4 per cent southward at ₹1,085, with 7.4 million equities changing hands on the NSE.

RBI in a statement said that the licence was cancelled as the "affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of the bank and its depositors".

"The general character of the management of the bank is prejudicial to the interest of depositors as also the public interest," the statement said. Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank will be prohibited from conducting any banking business.

The RBI also said it will make an application to the high court to wind up the bank. "Paytm Payments Bank Limited has enough liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability upon winding up of the bank," it said.

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Commenting on the development, Gaurav Sharma, associate VP and head of research at Globe Capital, said that the RBI development is a big negative for the company. This, he said, is not the first time when Paytm has been wared by regulators.

"This is a significant negative development, which is why the stock has fallen today. This is not the first time the company has faced regulatory action. In the past, there have been at least two instances where irregularities were identified, leading to restrictions and warning notices being issued. As a result, the stock has come under pressure," he said.

From an investment perspective, the analyst said that Paytm has not been a strong performer historically. Looking at recent quarterly results, the valuation remains quite expensive compared to other new-age fintech companies, many of which are currently trading at lower valuations.

"Over the past few quarters, the company has faced some challenges in terms of top-line growth. However, there are some positives too; the company has recently started reporting quarterly profits and is expected to post an annual profit soon. This could act as a key trigger for recovery. If the upcoming March 2026 results reflect this improvement, some recovery in the stock price may be expected," he added.

READ | Sun Pharma rallies 6%, top gainer among Sensex stocks; here's why After RBI's action, One97 Communications said that its board and shareholders have approved necessary resolutions to enable the winding-up of Paytm Payments Bank Limited.

"Upon the winding-up order becoming effective, PPBL shall cease to be an associate company of the company within the meaning of the Companies Act, 2013 and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," the Noida-based fintech major said in a regulatory filing dated April 25.

On Technical front, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Paytm has witnessed a meaningful recovery from its March low of ₹930, which also aligns with the neckline of a Head and Shoulders pattern. The stock rallied up to ₹1,180 last week before facing fresh selling pressure after the RBI cancelled its Payments Bank licence.

"The overall structure remains intact as long as the stock sustains above the ₹990 level. This zone will be critical in the near term, and any dips towards it could offer a buying opportunity from a medium- to long-term perspective," he said.

"On the upside, the 200-day moving average in the ₹1,190–₹1,200 range is expected to act as a key resistance. A decisive breakout above this band could lead to further upside, with the next potential target placed around ₹1,350," the analyst added.

Paytm had posted a consolidated profit of ₹225 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) as against a net loss of ₹208 crore clocked in a year ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,914 crore.