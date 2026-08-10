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Home / Markets / News / Paytm shares jump 10% after Bernstein revises target price to ₹2,200

Paytm shares jump 10% after Bernstein revises target price to ₹2,200

Paytm shares surged 10% after Bernstein raised its target price to ₹2,200, citing potential UPI merchant discount rates that could lift the fintech's payments margins from FY28

Paytm

Paytm made its stock market debut at an issue price of ₹2,150 a share (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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Shares of One97 Communications, the company which operates the Paytm brand, surged 10 per cent to ₹1,584.95 apiece on Monday after Bernstein raised its target price to ₹2,200.
 
This is the first time the Noida-based fintech has received a target price higher than its debut on the exchanges in November 2021.
 
The firm's stock price hit a 52-week high during intraday trading at ₹1,594.80 per share.
 
Paytm made its stock market debut at an issue price of ₹2,150 a share.
 
“We raise our Paytm target price to ₹2,200, incorporating the merchant discount rate (MDR) introduction on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions into our base case from FY28E onwards. We think MDR could lift net payments margins by approx 3-4 bps (basis points), driving around a 30 per cent increase in FY30E EPS vs our previous forecasts,” global brokerage firm Bernstein noted. 
 

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It said that the brokerage’s base case for an MDR for UPI transactions was assumed at a rate of 35 bps. 
 
“We estimate MDR will apply to around 50 per cent of transaction value and that Paytm can realise around 3-4 bps of incremental net payments margin, translating into nearly ₹22 billion of incremental Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) by FY30E,” it added. 
 
The focus in UPI MDR comes at a time when the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed in the Lok Sabha last week. 
 
The Bill amends the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, allowing the government to decide which digital payment methods remain free and which can attract charges. It replaces the current mechanism linked to the Income Tax Act, 2025, potentially paving the way for an MDR on transactions made using the UPI.
 
In July, UPI clocked 23.65 billion transactions worth ₹29.87 trillion. It has grown from 20 billion transactions with a value of ₹24.85 trillion in July 2025.
   

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:45 PM IST