Paytm share price target: Shares of Paytm parent Shares of Paytm parent One 97 Communications surged over 2.5 per cent in trade on Friday, snapping a two-session losing streak, after the company announced that its Singapore arm would invest up to ₹200 crore in subsidiaries of Singapore-based Funding Societies, including about ₹162 crore for a 19.1 per cent stake in its payments subsidiary CardUp.

Paytm shares opened higher at ₹1,730 and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹1,770.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the previous two trading sessions, the stock had declined over 9 per cent amid reports that the proposed implementation of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions could be delayed further.

As the session progressed, Paytm shares pared most of their early gains. As of 11:35 AM, the stock was trading 0.45 per cent higher at ₹1,734 on the NSE.

Paytm shares have jumped 35 per cent in 2026 so far, compared with a 2.3 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. From 2026 low of ₹930.60, touched on March 30, the stock has bounced back over 85 per cent. The stock touched an all-time high of ₹1,960 on November 13.

Paytm invests ₹200cr in funding societies, buys CardUp stake

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 300 pts, Nifty reclaims 25,600; SMIDs trade mixed According to a regulatory filing, the board of Paytm Singapore Pte Ltd on Thursday approved a partnership with Funding Asia Group Pte Ltd (Funding Societies).

The initial investment of about ₹162 crore will be made in cash for the issuance of shares in CardUp Pte Ltd, a payments subsidiary of Funding Societies. The remaining investment of about Rs₹38 crore may be made in one of Funding Societies' affiliates. Paytm expects the CardUp transaction to be completed by May 20, 2027.

One 97 Communications will also enter into a business and technology partnership with CardUp, under which it will provide payments and lending technology to the Singapore firm to expand Paytm's technology-led payments and financial services stack in Singapore. The company will receive technology fees and a revenue share under the agreement, which will be initially valid for five years with a right of renewal on mutually acceptable terms.

CardUp, incorporated in October 2015, is a Singapore-based digital payments company (a subsidiary of Funding Asia Group).

Paytm share price target

Following this, Nomura has maintained 'Buy' rating on Paytm stock, with a target price of ₹2,300. The target implies an upside of 33 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,725.90.

The brokerage said that it expects Paytm to continue to target select international markets in a measured way, leveraging its proven technology stack in merchant payments and financial services.

Nomura believes that the investment is small relative to Paytm's balance sheet and is unlikely to change its financials materially in the near term. It is a low-cost way to enter the Singapore market.