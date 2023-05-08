Paytm soars over 5% on narrowing losses in Q4; stock up 50% in six months



At 09:35 AM, the stock had pared some gains but was still up over 3 per cent at Rs 712. The counter had seen trades of around 45,000 shares as against the two-week average volume of around 1.96 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 61,498. Shares of Paytm rallied 5.5 per cent to a high of Rs 726 on the BSE as the stock reacted positively to the company's Q4 performance. Paytm had sharply narrowed down its losses in Q4FY23 to Rs 168 crore as against a loss of Rs 763 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



On the Q4 earnings front, Paytm reported a solid 51 per cent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 2,334 crore in the March 2023 quarter. In Q4FY22, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,540 crore. The stock has outperformed the market significantly in the last six months, having rallied over 50 per cent from levels of Rs 480 at the end of November 2022. In comparison, the benchmark indices have declined around 3 per cent.



Also read: Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma The company achieved operating profitability, well ahead of its September 2024 guidance, on account of the increased pace of monetisation, better cost management, and higher operating leverage. In Q4, its EBITDA before ESOP costs, excluding UPI incentives, rose to Rs 101 crore from (Rs 368) crore in Q4FY22.

