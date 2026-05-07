Paytm stock jumps 6% after Q4 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Paytm share price today: Shares of fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, surged over 6 per cent in trade in morning deals after the Noida-headquartered firm reported a consolidated Shares of fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, surged over 6 per cent in trade in morning deals after the Noida-headquartered firm reported a consolidated profit of ₹183 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). The company had posted a loss of ₹545 crore in the same period a year ago.

As of 10:40 AM, the stock was trading 4.7 per cent higher at ₹1,163, with four million shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.25 per cent. Paytm shares opened with a gap-up, extending the rally for the second straight session, rising 3.5 per cent to ₹1,150. The counter touched a high of ₹1,181.As of 10:40 AM, the stock was trading 4.7 per cent higher at ₹1,163, with four million shares changing hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.25 per cent.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in the reporting quarter grew by 18.4 per cent to ₹2,264 crore during the reporting quarter from ₹1,912 crore.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹132 crore with an Ebitda margin of 5 per cent.

Paytm said that the distribution of financial services revenue grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹750 crore in the quarter under review. Customers availing financial services through Paytm's platform increased from 0.55 million to 0.75 million on an annual basis. The subscription merchants reached 15.1 million for the quarter, with 2.7 million net additions Y-o-Y.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates For the full fiscal year 2026 (FY26), Paytm posted a consolidated profit of ₹552 crore compared to a loss of ₹663 crore in FY25. Its annual revenue from operations grew by 22.2 per cent to ₹8,437 crore in FY26 from ₹6,900 crore in FY25.

Paytm stock: Gaurang Shah recommends 'Buy'

Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that he has a positive view on Paytm for the long term and recommends 'Buy'. He said that the company is focused on strengthening operational efficiencies and believes the business is well-positioned to deliver healthy growth over the long term.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE "We maintain a positive long-term outlook based on Paytm's underlying fundamentals. Our recommendation remains 'Buy' from a long-term perspective. We expect a gradual improvement in earnings trajectory over the coming quarters. As operational efficiencies strengthen and the business continues to scale, we believe the company is well-positioned to deliver sustained growth over time," he said.

Paytm stock target: Technical view

Gaurav Sharma, head of research, equity, Globe Capital Market, said that Paytm has managed to post a annual profit for the first time. On the revenue front as well, the company posted sizeable gains.