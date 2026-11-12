Paytm zooms 7%, reclaims ₹1,900 for 1st time since listing day in Nov 2021

One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price movement

Share price of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, hit a multi-year high of ₹1,903.05, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume on hopes of implementation of the new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant discount rate (MDR) framework. The price of the fintech company crossed the ₹1,900 level for the first time since its listing day on November 18, 2021. The stock hit a high of ₹1,961.05 on debut. The company issued shares at ₹2,150 in the IPO.

Stock price Paytm crossed its previous high of ₹1,856.50 touched on September 16, 2026. With Thursday's rally, the stock bounced back 20 per cent from its previous month low of ₹1,582.95 touched on October 26, 2026.

At 02:08 PM, Paytm quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹1,891.60 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 81,933. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled with a combined 6.68 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Paytm stock price?

Paytm's share price nearly doubled or zoomed 96 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹947.10 hit on March 30, 2026 to ₹1,856.50 on September 16, 2026 on hopes of implementation of the MDR on UPI transactions.

Last month, just two days before the scheduled implementation of the MDR on select UPI transactions on October 15, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) deferred the levy until after Diwali.

Meanwhile, even as clarity is awaited on the effective date of the proposed 40 basis points (bps) MDR on person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000 via UPI, banks — that are key players in the ecosystem — have indicated that the proceeds will be reinvested. This would help further expand the platform, acquire more merchants, and strengthen its security and technological capabilities, rather than add to their income or profitability, the Business Standard reported.

Brokerages view on Paytm

As MDR on UPI becomes effective post-Diwali (exact implementation date is awaited), analysts at Jefferies see about ₹800 crore-850 crore in new revenue from FY28. This is a tad below management guidance of 2.5bps of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), implying a range of ₹900-1,000 crore.

This should support profitability and offer scope to invest in growth. It has lifted investment in distribution (sales staff up 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter ((QoQ), with capex rising (leading to higher depreciation impact from FY28) and plans to invest ₹500 crore in its subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited (PCLT)/ Paytm Singapore for investments & working capital, the brokerage firm said in company report dated October 27, 2026 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,150.

Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking said Paytm continues to exhibit a positive price structure, characterised by a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained near-term strength.

The stock is trading above its short-, medium-, and long-term exponential moving averages, confirming an intact bullish trend across timeframes. A decisive rebound from the recent consolidation phase highlights strong buying interest at lower levels and signals a revival in upward momentum.

Additionally, improving volumes during upward price movements indicate strengthening participation. Traders may consider initiating fresh long positions and holding them over the coming trading sessions for the stated targets, while adhering to the prescribed stop-loss, the brokerage firm said. It recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on Paytm with a target price of ₹1,930 and stop loss at ₹1,725. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.