PB Fintech: Retailers buy, FPIs turn wary in Q2; who got right end of deal?

While foreign investors were significantly trimming their holdings in Q2, retail investors were doing the opposite — buying into PB Fintech. But the timing couldn't have been worse.

Since September 23, the stock has lost nearly half its value, following insurance regulator IRDAI's proposed overhaul of insurance distribution norms. PB Fintech shares closed Monday at ₹953.80, down 49 per cent from ₹1,886.30 before the consultation paper.

According to an Elara report, PB Fintech was the top purchase of public shareholders in the September quarter, which includes retail investors, with their shareholding at 28 per cent from 22.3 per cent in the June quarter. A deeper analysis based on shareholding data available on BSE shows that retailers were among the forefront of this buying as their stake rose from 2.64 per cent to 4.05 per cent even as high net worth individuals trimmed stakes.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Conversely, the insurance stock was among the top 10 most sold stocks by FIIs in the September quarter as they slashed holdings by 1017 bps to 27.1 per cent, raising a question of whether retail investors have been caught on the wrong side of the trade.

Retail trap?

According to analysts, FPIs' response was a reaction to the policy shock, even as retail investors focused on the business.

Most of the company’s income comes from insurer commissions, and those are controlled by the regulator. The IRDAI consultation paper came in the last week of the quarter and hit that exact weak spot.

Therefore, Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura, believes that while retail investors are not "trapped" because the paper is only a draft and the final rules may be softer, those who bought at higher prices are sitting on real losses, and the outcome now depends on a regulatory decision, not on company performance.

Highlighting a physiological gap in the investing approaches of retailers and foreign investors, Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global, said that FPIs price in the worst-case regulatory contraction, while retail buyers are looking past the near-term noise.

She added that India's underpenetrated insurance market will continue to expand overall digital volumes, making PB Fintech indispensable to insurers regardless of minor modifications.

PB Fintech's earnings profile remains robust. In the second quarter of FY27, it posted a revenue growth of 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and profit after tax increase of 43 per cent YoY.

JM Financial though lowered the FY28 EBITDA estimates to reflect the proposed commission caps and near-term operating pressure. The consultation paper has driven a ~49 per cent fall in the stock since the draft was released, turning the risk-reward favourable, said the brokerage.

"We believe the current price offers an attractive entry point, given Policybazaar’s market leadership and potential for ecosystem monetisation," it said as it upgraded the stock to BUY but slashed the target to ₹1200 from ₹1780.

Expressing her bullish view on PB Fintech, Srivastava also added that over a medium-term horizon of one to three years, as regulatory clarity emerges and marketing efficiencies normalize, the stock is well-positioned to recover, scaling alongside India's expanding digital financial services ecosystem.

Thus, for long-term investors with a multi-year horizon, selling out at current distressed levels after a severe drawdown may lock in unnecessary losses, believe analysts.

Selling in panic at these levels, before the final rules are known, may lock in losses that could partly reverse if the regulator softens its stance, Bolinjkar advised.

In the medium term, he sees the stock moving mainly on three things. The first is the final commission framework. A mild outcome would bring strong relief, while a harsh one would hurt margins directly. The second is cost discipline, since the company will need to show that marketing spend can come down if regulation limits revenue per policy. The third is diversification into lending and other businesses, which can reduce dependence on insurance commissions. Until the rules are final, "I expect the stock to stay volatile and driven by news", he added.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.