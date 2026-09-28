PC Jeweller stock jumps 4% on debt-free status, rallies 32% in Sept so far

PC Jeweller share price: Jewellery maker PC Jeweller gained 4 per cent in an otherwise weak market on Monday as investors cheered the company's latest transition to a "debt-free" status following the repayment of outstanding debt to banks.

PC Jeweller share price rose as much as 3.6 per cent to ₹14.63 on the BSE, taking its month-to-date rise to 32 per cent. This is the third straight monthly gain for the midcap stock.

After forming a bottom around ₹7.47 in March, PC Jewellers has been gradually moving higher, with the counter crossing both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and also forming a Golden Cross in August, indicating a positive long-term trend, said Harish Jujarey, AVP head-technical research at Prithvi Finmart. As of 10.15 AM, the stock was trading 0.42 per cent higher at ₹14.18, while the benchmark Sensex was down 1.20 per cent at 73,000 at the same time. So far, 188.8 lakh shares of the jewellery company have changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

"Recently, the stock has rallied sharply and reached the immediate hurdle of 15.03, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Hence, the stock may see some profit booking in the short term. Immediate supports are placed at 13.10, followed by 12.00 levels," he said.

Overall, the technical setup remains positive. However, the stock has historically shown volatile moves, so traders should maintain a cautious approach, Jujarey advised.

PC Jeweller achieves "debt-free" status

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 900 pts; NSE shares slip below issue price; Nifty PSU Bank down 2% Over the last few months, PC Jeweller has made multiple disclosures regarding discharge of debt along with its endeavour to become debt-free.

In an exchange filing on Friday, the company said it has finally achieved this feat. "The company has successfully discharged the remaining outstanding debt of the banks and has achieved its financial objective of a Debt-Free status," it said.

With today’s repayment, the company has successfully discharged all the outstanding debt of all the 14 consortium banks under the terms of the Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024, with all repayments completed ahead of scheduled due dates, PC Jeweller added.

The accomplishment of a debt-free status is expected to materially strengthen the company’s balance sheet and financial position.

PC Jeweller Q1 results snapshot

The company reported a robust performance in the June quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), riding on improved customer demand and footfall.