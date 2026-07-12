PE investments in India clock $8.7 billion in the first half of 2026

Private equity (PE) investments in India grew 48 per cent in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026) to $8.71 billion, compared with $5.88 billion invested in Indian firms in H1 2025, data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) showed.

Even as capital infusion grew, the number of deals fell to 743 in H1 2026 from 778 in H1 2025. In H2 2025, India clocked $6.44 billion in investments across 774 deals, a 16 per cent decline from $7.67 billion in H2 2024.

Sectors such as computer software and internet ventures raised a cumulative $3.64 billion, cornering the largest share of equity investments during H1 2026. This was followed by financial services at $1.69 billion and the industrial and energy sectors at $1.26 billion.