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Home / Markets / News / PE investments in India clock $8.7 billion in the first half of 2026

PE investments in India clock $8.7 billion in the first half of 2026

Private equity investments in India surged 48% to $8.71 billion in H1 2026, led by software and internet firms, even as the number of deals declined

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Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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Private equity (PE) investments in India grew 48 per cent in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026) to $8.71 billion, compared with $5.88 billion invested in Indian firms in H1 2025, data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) showed.
 
Even as capital infusion grew, the number of deals fell to 743 in H1 2026 from 778 in H1 2025. In H2 2025, India clocked $6.44 billion in investments across 774 deals, a 16 per cent decline from $7.67 billion in H2 2024.
 
Sectors such as computer software and internet ventures raised a cumulative $3.64 billion, cornering the largest share of equity investments during H1 2026. This was followed by financial services at $1.69 billion and the industrial and energy sectors at $1.26 billion.
 
 
The trend was largely the same compared with H1 2025. Computer software and internet ventures raised $3.54 billion, followed by financial services at $645 million and consumer-related companies at $479.7 million.
 
PE investments in India 
Period Amount (in billion $) Number of deals YoY change (amount)
H1 2026 8.71 743 48.13
H2 2025 6.44 774 -16.04
H1 2025 5.88 778 -33.11
H2 2024 7.67 703 63.89
H1 2024 8.79 745 45.05

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Top deals across sectors (H1 2026)
Period Amount (in billion $) Number of deals
Computer Software 2.35 207
Financial Services 1.69 37
Internet Specific 1.29 145
Industrial/Energy 1.26 54
Consumer Related 0.92 111
Source: London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

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Topics : Private Equity equity investments Indian startups

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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