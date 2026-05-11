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Home / Markets / News / PE investors to sell 4.3% stake in Groww parent through block deal

PE investors to sell 4.3% stake in Groww parent through block deal

Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital plan to pare holdings in Groww's parent through a block deal worth up to Rs 4,750 crore

Groww

| Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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Private equity investors Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital are looking to pare their holdings in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of stockbroking platform Groww, through a block deal worth up to Rs 4,750 crore ($498 million) on Tuesday.
 
The proposed transaction involves the sale of around 268.4 million shares, representing nearly 4.3 per cent of the company’s total outstanding equity. The floor price for the deal has been set at Rs 177 per share, an 8.5 per cent discount to Monday’s closing price of Rs 193.52.
 
Kotak Securities and JP Morgan India are acting as placement agents for the transaction.
 
 
Groww is among India’s largest retail investing platforms and competes with firms such as Zerodha and Upstox in the online brokerage space.
 

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Topics : Private Equity Groww block deal norms

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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