PE/VC investments decline 36% to $20.45 bn in first half of CY2026
Private equity and venture capital investments fell 36 per cent in the first half of 2026, while exits declined 29 per cent amid weaker deal activity, EY-IVCA report showed
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
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India recorded a 36 per cent decline in private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments to $20.45 billion in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26), from $31.83 billion in H1CY25, according to a report by EY and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).
Topics : Private Equity Venture Capital Investments