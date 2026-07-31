PE/VC investments decline 36% to $20.45 bn in first half of CY2026

Sequentially, investments declined 29 per cent from $29 billion in H2CY25.

PE/VC exits stood at $9.4 billion across 95 exits in H1CY26, 29 per cent lower than $13.1 billion in H1CY25. Open-market exits accounted for 44 per cent of the total exit value in H1CY26, amounting to $4.1 billion, followed by strategic exits, which accounted for 36 per cent, or $3.4 billion, according to the report.

By sector, infrastructure recorded the highest exit value at $2.3 billion across five exits, followed by media and entertainment ($1.5 billion) and financial services ($1.2 billion).

PE/VC investments in data centres and allied sectors have witnessed significant acceleration over the past five years, driven by the rapid growth in data consumption, cloud adoption, artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and digital infrastructure requirements in India, the report stated.

Between 2021 and June 2026, the sector attracted approximately $45.3 billion in commitments and investments across 86 deals, with investment activity reaching an all-time high in H1CY26.