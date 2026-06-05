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Home / Markets / News / Peak XV sells stake in Go Digit to JP Morgan, Aditya Birla MF for ₹100 cr

Peak XV sells stake in Go Digit to JP Morgan, Aditya Birla MF for ₹100 cr

US-based JP Morgan, through its affiliate JP Morgan (Taiwan) Eastern Technology Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, purchased 33,33,500 shares representing nearly a 0.4 per cent stake

Go Digit General Insurance

In April, Go Digit General Insurance reported a 28.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹149 crore for the March quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

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JP Morgan and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund have collectively acquired over 3.33 million shares of Go Digit General Insurance from Peak XV Partners for ₹100 crore through open market transactions.

Following the transaction, shares of Go Digit General Insurance on Friday rose 5 per cent to ₹318 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

US-based JP Morgan, through its affiliate JP Morgan (Taiwan) Eastern Technology Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund purchased 33,33,500 shares representing nearly a 0.4 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Go Digit General Insurance, according to the block deal data executed on Thursday on the exchange.

 

The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹300 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹100 crore.

Meanwhile, venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, through its arm Peak XV Partners Growth Investments III offloaded the same number of shares in the transaction, as per the data.

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The stake sale comes after Peak XV Partners fully exited fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems through a block deal worth ₹130 crore.

In April, Go Digit General Insurance reported a 28.4 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹149 crore for the March quarter, compared with ₹116 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY26, the company's profit after tax rose 28 per cent to ₹544 crore from ₹425 crore in the previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Go Digit JP Morgan Aditya Birla share sales

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 11:54 AM IST

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