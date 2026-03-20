PE firms, HNIs put brakes on share sales amid market volatility

Investment bankers warn that the window for executing large block deals has narrowed significantly in recent weeks. Promoters and early-stage investors are opting to remain on the sidelines, spooked by a market downturn exacerbated by the conflict in Iran.

The latest bout of selling has been driven by a mix of global and domestic triggers, including a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid the Iran conflict, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, and a risk-off sentiment across emerging markets (EMs).

The selloff has been particularly severe in mid- and small-cap segments, where many IPO names are concentrated.

Over the next six months, lock-in periods for 87 IPOs — representing roughly ₹6 trillion in shares — are scheduled to expire, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. Prominent companies with expiries approaching include Urban Company, ICICI Prudential AMC, Bharat Coking Coal, and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Dealmaking has broadly stalled since the outbreak of the Iran conflict. “For listed companies, price discovery has already happened, making smaller blocks feasible,” said Pranjal Srivastava, investment banking partner at Centrum Capital. “However, large blocks will be difficult. Investors are reluctant to dilute, especially as many of these stocks are trading below their issue prices. A more favourable window will only emerge with positive developments regarding the war,” Srivastava added.

Indian markets have suffered a broad selloff since the geopolitical crisis began. Benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices have fallen 8.3 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, this month, wiping out ₹34.4 trillion from total market capitalisation. While eight IPOs worth ₹5,852 crore were launched this month, several large issuances were postponed, and one offering was forced to extend its subscription period by three days due to turbulent conditions.

The pace of future share offloading will heavily depend on shifting investor sentiment. Ambarish Baliga, an independent equity analyst, noted that retail and high-net-worth investors were currently in “panic mode”.

“If the rest of their portfolio is underperforming and they are forced to sell lock-in shares, it compounds the issue,” Baliga said. “However, from a buyer’s perspective, this is a once-in-a-while opportunity if you are sitting on cash. When a turnaround happens, it will be very fast,” he added.

Still, some market experts caution against viewing lock-in expiries purely as a risk event, arguing that India’s equity markets possess sufficient depth to absorb the incremental supply.

“Not all investors are under pressure to exit; many long-term shareholders retain conviction in India’s growth trajectory,” said Kamraj Singh Negi, managing director for investment banking at Pantomath Capital Advisors.

“Exits are likely to be calibrated, not rushed. As macro visibility improves and volatility moderates, institutional appetite will strengthen, opening a constructive window for block deals,” Negi said.

KEY TAKEAWAYS