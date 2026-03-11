Petrochemical units, power plants to face brunt of gas allocation

Fertiliser plants will receive 70 per cent of the past six months’ average. Supply to tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers supplied through the national grid will be at 80 per cent. Supply to industrial and commercial consumers through city gas distributors (CGDs) will be at 80 per cent. The rationing could lead to reduced supply (or full curtailment) to petrochemical facilities, power plants and refineries (which may receive 65 per cent allocation). No diversion or reselling will be allowed.

Overall CGD consumption, including for industrial and commercial sectors in the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26) was 45 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd). Of this, households and CNG consumption would be around 35 mmscmd, which is currently unaffected. Fertilisers consumed 57 mmscmd on average over Q2 and Q3, and 17 mmscmd could be reduced. Other industrial sector consumption over Q2 and Q3 was 43 mmscmd and 8.6 mmscmd of this could be reduced. Refineries consumed 15.5 mmscmd in the past few quarters and 5.5 mmscmd could be curtailed.

These calculations are ballpark in the absence of more details. But the rough estimates imply this order is braced for up to 30-35 per cent cutback in supply (around 55-60 mmscmd). Petrochemicals (petchem) and power plants will be taking the biggest hits. CGD players will cut back 20 per cent supply to industrial and commercial consumers which consume roughly a third of CGD. The reallocation of high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) gas may also occur.

The calendar year 2025 (CY25) data indicated up to 70 per cent of India’s LNG imports (63 mmscmd) came through the Strait of Hormuz from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. GAIL has done a 1.74 million-tonne US LNG volume swap for West Asia which implies that its transmission segment’s dependency on Hormuz is around 30 per cent.

This order allows for the contingency that the Hormuz supply will be unavailable indefinitely. The force majeure closure of Qatar’s LNG supply has taken 20 per cent of global LNG and around 50 per cent of Indian LNG imports off the table, and that amounts to about 45-50 mmscmd out of total consumption of 195 mmscmd. In practice, rising prices may curtail demand to some extent also.

The gazette notification deals with allocation of domestic and new well gas and the pricing and availability of imported LNG may be a major concern. The fertiliser industry may be hard-hit and also petchem which affects ONGC, GAIL Pata (petchem facility), Reliance O2C among others. Gas-fuelled power plants are already operating at very low capacity. Refineries may have to curtail production if they get only 65 per cent of normal consumption.

Among CGD players, Gujarat Gas which sees around 50 per cent of volumes offtake from industrial and commercial players will be more affected than Mahanagar Gas and Indraprastha Gas which only have mid-teens exposure to industry and commercial. But all three CGD players would suffer some impact.

Refiners may seek to switch to alternates like fuel oil which usually trends cheaper than gas so earnings impact may be relatively low. However, all fossil fuels are witnessing price spikes. There may also be environmental concerns and associated costs since fuel oil is much “dirtier” than gas. Petchem has been a loss-making segment for a while due to poor spreads and supply curtailment may just make a bad situation worse. Gail’s Pata plant (unlisted subsidiary) relies completely on Qatar and this could lead to a shutdown.

Rising costs and rupee depreciation will lead to margin compression for all players and lower volumes would hurt Gail and Petronet especially. Petronet’s Dahej terminal has over 75 per cent exposure to Hormuz. Kochi and Chhara terminals are also 100 per cent dependent on the gas from West Asia. Mundra (88 per cent), Dhamra (65 per cent ) and Ennore (62 per cent ) terminals also have high exposures while Hazira (25 per cent ) and Dabhol (zero exposure) source more from US, Russia and Australia. Petronet has issued force majeure notices to GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation and BPCL. Gujarat Gas has also issued force majeure notices to industrial customers.