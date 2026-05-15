'Fuel price hike raises inflation woes; Rupee eyes 96.80 on higher crude'

A day after India's wholesale inflation hit a three-and-a-half-year high of 8.3 per cent, oil marketing companies announced a ₹3-per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices, reflecting the reality of Brent crude oil holding the $105-110 per barrel mark.

Petrol price in New Delhi will now be ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel price will be ₹90.67 per litre. Similarly, petrol prices in Mumbai, now, stand at ₹106.68 per litre, while diesel price is ₹93.14 per litre.

Every ₹1/litre rise in petrol and diesel prices in India is estimated to add nearly 4-6 basis points to headline CPI inflation over time. But as markets know very well, fuel inflation never arrives solo -- "Ye sirf trailer tha, picture abhi baaki hai." Higher fuel prices slowly travel through transportation, logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and eventually food and core inflation, turning a simple pump-price hike into a full economy-wide inflation ripple.

Diesel, in particular, plays the role of the silent heavyweight villain. From trucks and railways to farms and factories, it powers the backbone of India's supply chain ecosystem. As a broad market rule, an ₹5–10/litre rise in fuel prices can potentially add nearly 0.20 per cent - 0.30 per cent to CPI (consumer price index)-based inflation over the following months. In macroeconomics, just like in Hollywood — "With great power comes great responsibility" — and crude oil carries plenty of both.

For the rupee, expensive crude has always been a difficult script. India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making every sharp rise in oil prices a direct pressure point for the external account. Higher crude prices inflate the import bill, increase dollar demand from OMCs, widen the current account deficit, and eventually weaken INR sentiment. Historically, every $10/barrel rise in crude oil prices has the potential to inflate India's annual import bill by nearly $15-18 billion.

Markets have already witnessed crude oil prices moving from nearly $59/bbl to $120/bbl. Initially, OMCs absorbed part of the shock, followed by the government stepping in through excise duty cuts to cushion consumers. But as the famous dialogue goes -- "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai" -- similarly, permanently suppressing global crude-linked pricing pressures is never easy. Eventually, the burden was always expected to find its way to retail consumers.

For USDINR, 94.20 continues to remain a strong positional base, while levels around 96.50/96.80 remain open to be tested if crude prices stay elevated and global dollar strength continues. Because in global FX markets, much like The Dark Knight, "The night is darkest just before the dawn."

Disclaimer: Kunal Sodhani is Head – Treasury at Shinhan Bank. Views expressed are his own.