Petronet LNG share price: Nomura cuts target as Qatar crisis hits volumes

The brokerage said the escalating West Asia crisis has raised risks to FY27 earnings, after Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility, which has export capacity of 77 mtpa and accounts for about 20 per cent of global LNG trade, was placed under precautionary force majeure in early March.

According to Nomura, around 40 per cent of Petronet LNG’s volumes are currently unavailable. The situation worsened after Iran’s retaliatory strike on the Ras Laffan facility, increasing the likelihood of supply disruptions lasting at least a few months.

Volume estimates cut on expected four-month supply gap

Nomura said comments from the Qatar Energy CEO to Reuters suggest the attacks caused long-term damage to two of the 14 LNG trains, potentially taking about 12.8 million tonnes, or roughly 17 per cent of capacity, offline for three to five years.

That said, the brokerage noted that India-specific trains were not damaged, based on discussions with Petronet LNG’s management. This implies supplies to India could resume once the force majeure is lifted.

READ | Sansera Engineering offers 17% upside potential, says Antique; holds 'Buy' Even so, Nomura has cut its FY27 volume estimates by 21 per cent, assuming there will be no supplies from Qatar Energy for the next four months. It has not yet factored in any volume impact from use-or-pay customers, which account for roughly 32 per cent of total available capacity, as those volumes are continuing at normal rates, according to management.

Ebitda estimates lowered

Reflecting the expected volume hit, Nomura has reduced its FY26 and FY27 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) estimates by 11 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

The brokerage said the impact on earnings may be partly offset by a 5 per cent increase in regasification tariff from January 2026 onwards. Still, it lowered its discounted cash flow-based target price to ₹340, while keeping its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) assumption unchanged at 12 per cent.

READ | Bajaj Finance falls 5%, m-cap sinks ₹1trn since West Asia war; time to buy? At present, Petronet LNG trades at 11.7 times FY27 estimated earnings and 1.8 times FY27 estimated book value, both close to one standard deviation below historical averages, Nomura said.

Long-term India gas demand story remains intact

Despite the near-term disruption, Nomura said it remains positive on India’s long-term LNG import story.

India’s natural gas mix is currently split roughly 50:50 between domestic production and LNG imports. With domestic output growth remaining weak, the brokerage expects gas demand to grow 6–7 per cent annually over the long term, supported by the country’s broader economic expansion.

It also expects global LNG export capacity additions to accelerate over the next five years. Higher crude prices, meanwhile, make US LNG linked to Henry Hub pricing more competitive than alternative fuels such as fuel oil, propane, petrol and diesel, in Nomura’s view.

Petronet LNG’s planned 5 mtpa capacity expansion is also expected to be commissioned by the end of FY26, which should support future volume growth once supply conditions normalise.

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