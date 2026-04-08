Petronet LNG share price rises 9% on bourses amid Iran-US ceasefire deal

Petronet LNG Share Price: Shares of LPG/CNG/PNG/LNG supplier Petronet LNG were in high demand on bourses during Wednesday’s trading session following news of US-Iran ceasefire deal. The development comes after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has agreed to allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, provided attacks on its power infrastructure are halted

Following the update, the company’s share price climbed as much as 9.13 per cent to ₹278.39 per share on the NSE during early deals on Wednesday. Petronet LNG shares have rebounded 18.28 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹235.35 per share, which was touched on March 23, 2026, on the NSE.

Though the stock pared some gains, the counter continued to witness strong buying interest. At 09:24 AM, the company’s shares were trading at ₹269.15 per share, up 5.52 per cent from its previous close of ₹255.08 per share on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading with gains of 738 points, or 3.19 per cent, at 23,861 levels.

US-Iran ceasefire deal update

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal from Iran would serve as the ground to negotiate a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" said Trump.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the West Asia. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

The Iranian side has accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, along with a pause in military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.

"On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region. In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi wrote.