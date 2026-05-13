PFC shares rise 3% as Q4 results, dividend announcements lift sentiments

PFC Share Price: Shares of Power Finance Corporation traded higher on the bourses on Wednesday, May 13, after the state-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) and Maharatna company announced its results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26). Investor sentiment was further boosted by the company’s dividend announcement for shareholders.

Following the announcement, PFC shares rose 3.01 per cent intraday to ₹454 per share on the BSE on Wednesday. Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness steady buying interest from investors. At 12:15 PM, PFC shares were trading at ₹447.65 apiece, up 1.58 per cent from the previous close of ₹440.70 per share. The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 388 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 74,947 levels.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,47,663.05 crore on the BSE as of May 13.

PFC Q4FY26 results

For Q4FY26, PFC reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹6,999 crore, compared with ₹6,316.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. However, the NBFC’s revenue from operations declined 1.2 per cent YoY to ₹28,919 crore from ₹29,265 crore reported a year ago.

PFC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹28,503 crore in Q4FY26, marking a 5 per cent increase from ₹27,117 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s Ebitda margin expanded nearly six percentage points to 98.6 per cent from 92.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

PFC dividend announcement

Further, the Maharatna company announced that its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.95 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This is in addition to the interim dividends of ₹14.60 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) for FY26 already declared and paid during the year in four tranches.

“The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from the date of approval in the ensuing AGM,” said PFC.