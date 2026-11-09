Pharma shares shine: Sai, Gland, Divi's, Laurus, Glenmark surge up to 9%

Pharma shares, Nifty Pharma index movement

Pharmaceutical stocks mainly those engaged in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and contract manufacturing were on a roll in Monday's trading session on the back of strong Q2 earnings.

Divi’s Laboratories, Laurus Labs, Sai Life Sciences , Gland Pharma, Mankind Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rallied between 5-9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intraday deals.

Of these stocks, Divi’s Labs, Laurus Labs, Sai Life Sciences and Glenmark Pharma quoted at their respective record highs. Since October 23, 2026, in the past 12 trading days, these stocks zoomed in the range of 18-25 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty Pharma index rallied 15.4 per cent during the period.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma index hit a new high of 29,224.85, surging 3 per cent on the NSE in intraday trade. The pharma index quoted higher for the sixth straight trading day, soaring 8 per cent during the period, against a 6 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

At 11:24 AM, the Nifty Pharma index was up 1.55 per cent, compared to a 0.30 per cent decline in the Nifty 50

Brokerages upbeat on pharma stocks

Analysts at Jefferies are bullish on Divi’s Labs and Sai Life Sciences with a target price of ₹12,550 and ₹2,050, respectively.

“Divi’s Q2FY27 earnings came significantly ahead of estimates, with strong growth across all three divisions. CDMO delivered 50 per cent YoY growth in Q2FY27, while generics grew 18 per cent YoY, a multi-year high. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin reached its highest level since the Covid-era. Strong financial performance was driven by validation batches, with several programs now nearing commercial production,” analysts at Jefferies said. The brokerage firm maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Divi’s with a price target (PT) of ₹12,550.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty near 24,900; Tata Steel, HCLTech shares lead losers Meanwhile, Sai Life Q2FY27 delivered a strong beat to estimates, driven by healthy growth across both Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and CDMO, analysts at Jefferies said.

The pipeline continued to progress, with one molecule transitioning to the commercial phase and another entering phase-3. Sai expects its strategic partnership with a large pharma client to be functional from December 2026 quarter, while the new capacity addition is in the final stages of commissioning. Jefferies raised FY27-29 estimate EPS by 3-19 per cent, maintain Buy with PT raised to ₹2,050.

ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, ZEEL, Adani Enterprises, IOCL, SBI, Airtel According to Choice Institutional Equities, Laurus continues to move up the value chain, evolving from an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)-led business towards a CDMO platform. The brokerage firm expects CDMO (Synthesis and Bio) to be the key growth driver, with its revenue contribution projected to rise to 50 per cent by FY29E (from 30 per cent in FY26).

Key drivers include late-stage programmes with global partners, around 125 active projects and peptide commercialisation. The improving business mix, alongside operating leverage, should support margin expansion. Analysts project FY27E EBITDA margin of 30 per cent, a 300 bps YoY improvement. Considering the stronger margin trajectory in recent quarters, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities said they raised FY27E/FY28E estimate by 19.9 per cent/21.3 per cent, respectively. The brokerage firm revise target price to ₹2,500 and retain an ‘ADD’ rating, implying a Price/Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) ratio of 1.4x.

Meanwhile, Gland Pharma’s Q2FY27 numbers were a significant beat across the parameters owing to higher volume despite pricing pressure in the base business. Cenexi delivered an EBITDA loss due to the planned annual shutdowns.

The management maintained the positive EBITDA guidance for the full year owing to higher capacity utilisation, workforce rationalization and contract re-negotiations. The management also announced a capex of ₹3000+ crore in next 5 years for capacity addition as the existing facilities are at 80-90 per cent utilisation. The management is looking to deliver a CAGR of 18-20 per cent over the next 3-4 years to be driven by the execution of complex molecules.

The newly announced contracts- 1) with Neuland for sterile APIs and 2) the new CDMO partnership for a global specialty pharma player for oncology and non-oncology products are expected to provide significant traction. For GLP 1 fill finish capability, the company currently has 40 million cartridges capacity which the company plans to expand to 140 million. Overall, with many positive moving parts, the outlook remains promising, ICICI Securities said in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.