PhonePe Daily SIP base crosses 500,000; CAMS profit jumps 17.6% to ₹127 cr

PhonePe's Daily SIP base tops 500k; B30 share at 77%

Mutual fund distribution platform PhonePe Mutual Funds on Monday said its Daily SIP feature has attracted more than 500,000 unique investors since its launch in December 2025, with nearly 77 per cent of users coming from B30 (tier-II and tier-III) cities. The company said Daily SIP transactions grew nearly fivefold between January and June 2026, while the average investment size stood at ₹50. It added that investors aged 18-29 account for 58 per cent of the Daily SIP user base, followed by the 30-45 age group at 37 per cent.

CAMS Q1 net profit surges 17.6% to ₹127 crore

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) on Monday reported a 17.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹127 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1), compared with ₹108 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent to ₹395 crore from ₹354 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, CAMS' mutual fund average assets under management (AUM) rose 14.8 per cent YoY to a record ₹56 trillion, giving it a 67.2 per cent market share, the company said in a release. SIP collections climbed 20.7 per cent to ₹59,681 crore, and the unique investor base expanded 16.8 per cent to more than 48.5 million, CAMS said.

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share, with August 12 fixed as the record date.