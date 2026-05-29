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Home / Markets / News / Physicswallah gains 5% post Q4; loss narrows, revenue up 51% YoY

Physicswallah gains 5% post Q4; loss narrows, revenue up 51% YoY

In the March quarter, Physicswallah reported a consolidated net loss year-on-year (Y-o-Y) of ₹74.89 crore, as compared to ₹293.1 crore

PhysicsWallah share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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Physicswallah shares rose 5.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹117.65 per share, after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday, after market hours. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 75,898.87. 
 
In the March quarter, Physicswallah reported a consolidated net loss year-on-year (Y-o-Y) of ₹74.89 crore, as compared to ₹293.1 crore.
 
Its revenue from operations rose 50.7 per cent to ₹918.8 crore, as compared to ₹609.6 crore a year ago. Check detailed results here 
 
JM Financial has downgraded PhysicsWallah to 'Add' from 'Buy' while slightly raising its March 2027 SOTP-based target price to ₹125 from ₹120, citing limited near-term upside after the stock rallied over 25 per cent since initiation in March 2026. The brokerage also flagged a potential overhang from PhysicsWallah's decision to infuse ₹12 crore into a subsidiary with a non-banking and financial company (NBFC) licence to enable education loans to students.
 
 
PhysicsWallah reported a healthy operating performance in Q4FY26. Consolidated revenue grew 51 per cent Y-o-Y, with the online and offline segments expanding 43.7 per cent and 53.9 per cent, respectively. Pre-IndAS Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) turned profitable at ₹9.3 crore, against a loss of ₹140 crore in Q4FY25 — a sharp turnaround in profitability.

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Management expects PhysicsWallah's revenue to grow 30 per cent in FY27, with a 2x increase in pre-IndAS Ebitda. The online segment remains the key strategic focus, with increasing emphasis on AI-led personalised learning, asset-light K-12 expansion, and selective online-first acquisitions. The offline segment is expected to deliver solid near-term growth and turn pre-IndAS Ebitda breakeven in FY27.
 
JM Financial broadly factors in consolidated guidance but expects offline breakeven to materialise in FY28 rather than FY27 as guided by management.
 
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

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