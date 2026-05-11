PhysicsWallah gains 6% in trade; HSBC Global Investment initiates 'Buy'

HSBC Global Investment Research has initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹135 per share. The brokerage valued the edtech company at 35x FY28 adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹960 crore, adding existing cash and equivalents of ₹5,000 crore to arrive at an equity value of ₹38,600 crore. PhysicsWallah shares advanced 6.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹115.55 per share. However, at 11:43 AM, Physicswallah's share price pared some gains and was trading 2.53 per cent higher at ₹111.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 1.06 per cent at 76,508.4.HSBC Global Investment Research has initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹135 per share. The brokerage valued the edtech company at 35x FY28 adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹960 crore, adding existing cash and equivalents of ₹5,000 crore to arrive at an equity value of ₹38,600 crore.

Demand-led growth with structural tailwinds

PhysicsWallah, which started as a YouTube channel in 2016, has grown into one of India's leading education technology companies, offering both online and offline courses. HSBC believes the company is largely insulated from AI-driven disruption in India and relatively resilient during broader macroeconomic slowdowns.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Growth is underpinned by strong demand for quality education and the intense competition around entrance examinations. India's favourable demographics — with an average age of 28 — provide a structural tailwind, while a challenging employment backdrop has made academic credentials increasingly important. With job creation remaining modest, household spending on exam preparation continues to rise as students compete for limited opportunities.

Large and expanding addressable market

HSBC estimates India's test preparation market at approximately ₹1.1 trillion, expected to reach approximately ₹2 trillion by FY30. Three key drivers underpin this expansion — the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions both offer pathways to middle and upper-middle income brackets; demand for government roles is rising, with approximately 18 million applications annually for 1 million government jobs; and students are beginning exam preparation earlier, further widening PhysicsWallah's potential addressable market.

Execution as the key differentiator

The test preparation industry remains highly fragmented, dominated by hyper-local institutes and star teachers, with only a few national players. HSBC believes execution is the critical differentiator in this landscape. PhysicsWallah's online model is affordable and scalable across the country — a significant advantage given that a large proportion of JEE aspirants are not targeting the top institutes of technology but seeking admission to credible engineering programmes at reasonable cost.

CHECK Q4 Results Today For more aspirational learners, PhysicsWallah has expanded into offline classes, which are now comparable in size to the online business, albeit with lower profit margins. HSBC expects operating leverage driven by improved utilisation to be the primary driver of offline margin improvement over the medium term.

Sharp Ebitda ramp-up expected

Over FY26-28, HSBC expects a nearly sevenfold increase in PhysicsWallah's adjusted Ebitda to ₹960 crore, driven by a approximately 30 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and a sharp margin expansion — from approximately 3.6 per cent in FY26 to approximately 15 per cent by FY28.

Key risks

HSBC flagged regulatory changes, teacher attrition, and increasing competition in the offline segment as key downside risks to its thesis.

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