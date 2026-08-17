PhysicsWallah share price rallies 9% as Q1 loss narrows, revenue rises 24%

PhysicsWallah share price: Shares of edtech major Shares of edtech major PhysicsWallah gained as much as 9 per cent in morning deals on Monday as the company reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to ₹77.57 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY27). The company said that growth across its online and offline learning verticals helped it to cut the loss from ₹120.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The stock opened lower at ₹114.65 but quickly recovered, turning positive and hitting an intraday high of ₹128.37 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 9:45 AM, PhysicsWallah stock traded at ₹126.60 on the NSE, retaining most of its gains. More than 27 million shares changed hands in the first 30 minutes of trade.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index slipped 0.24 per cent to trade at 24,307.

PhysicsWallah said that its consolidated revenue from operations in Q1 rose 24.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,053.95 crore, compared to ₹847.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, revenue grew 14.7 per cent from ₹918.80 crore, while losses widened from ₹74.89 crore in Q1.

In terms of segmental performance, the company's online coaching and book sales division contributed ₹548.79 crore to the revenue. The offline segment, including classroom-based coaching and hostel services, recorded revenue of ₹489.90 crore. JM Financial upgrades PhysicsWallah to 'Buy' Meanwhile, JM Financial has upgraded PhysicsWallah to 'Buy' from 'Add' after the Q1 results. The brokerage said that Q1 was a decent quarter for PhysicsWallah despite NEET disruption, adding that with the underlying business fundamentals intact and the stock correcting more than 20 per cent from recent highs, "the risk-reward is once again favourable".

The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹140 on the stock. The target implies an upside of nearly 20 per cent from the previous close of ₹117.12.

Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹44.2 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹88.7 crore in Q1FY26, with margin improving ~628 bps Y-o-Y to -4.2 per cent.

"The sharp improvement reflects broad-based cost leverage, with employee benefits expense ex-ESOP declining around 260bps as a percentage of revenue to ~46.4 per cent, despite increasing ~18 per cent Y-o-Y in absolute terms," analysts said. PhysicsWallah's online business remains key growth engine JM Financial said that online business remained the key growth engine, with strong traction in K-12/Early Learning, vernacular and newer categories, accompanied by improving monetisation and profitability. But offline business growth of 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y was optically subdued by the NEET timing shift.

The management reiterated its FY27 consolidated revenue growth guidance of around 30 per cent. It also announced divestment of FinZ, which is likely to help address capital allocation concerns.

PhysicsWallah eyes PAT growth in Q3 In another related development, PhysicsWallah's co-founder Prateek Maheshwari has said that the company expects to achieve group-level PAT profitability in the third quarter of FY27. JM Financial has raised consolidated Pre-Ind AS Ebitda estimates by 7-9 per cent over FY27E–29E, largely reflecting lower expected loss in Others segment following the closure of FinZ, and realignment of a few experiments into online/offline segments. So, adjusted PAT estimates rise 4–12 per cent.

"We are very confident that we will achieve net-level PAT profitability in Q3. Again, that is the nature of the business; Q3 becomes the strongest and biggest quarter for the company. In terms of projections, at the group level, we will deliver a good PAT," he said.

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