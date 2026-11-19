Physicswallah share price: Physicswallah , one of India's largest education companies, unveiled its medium-term strategic guidance, targeting revenue of Rs ₹9,000-10,000 crore by the financial year 2029-30 (FY30), sending its stock nearly 4 per cent higher on Thursday.

Physicswallah's share price gained 3.7 per cent to hit the day's high of ₹133 on the BSE. As of 9.40 am, it was trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹131.50 while BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at the same time.

The stock was listed on the bourses a year ago, on November 15, 2025, and has since gained 18 per cent over its IPO price of ₹109 based on Wednesday's close. However, in a year, the stock has lost over 8 per cent, according to data available on exchanges.

Physicswallah FY30 ambition

READ MORE Physicswallah announced its ambition to build an online-first education platform, targeting revenue of ₹9,000–10,000 crore by FY30, implying a consolidated revenue CAGR of at least 25 per cent over FY27-30.

The company is targeting an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of over 20 per cent by FY30, with online expected to contribute nearly two-thirds of revenue and offline the remaining one-third, compared with ~52:48 mix in FY26.

PW offers attractive entry point: MOFSL

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) in a note today said that FY30 ambition is underpinned by a large underpenetrated market, established online distribution, and improving operating leverage.

However, execution will hinge on sustaining over 25 per cent growth, diversifying beyond core test preparation, monetizing newer initiatives, and improving offline returns.

ALSO READ: LT Foods snaps 4-day losing streak, jumps 8% on plan to acquire MK Foods "We expect PW to deliver consolidated pre-Ind AS EBITDA of ₹20.8b by FY30, implying an FY30E EV/EBITDA multiple of ~20x. In our view, this offers an attractive entry point, with a compelling risk-reward at current valuations," said the brokerage.

It values Physicswallah on an SoTP basis, assigning 50x FY28E EV/EBITDA to the online business and 15x to the offline business, arriving at a target price of ₹200. It reiterated its BUY rating.

Physicswallah Q2 results

READ MORE The company recently announced its second quarter earnings for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY 27), with its net profit almost doubling to ₹142.29 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company reported profit at ₹69.72 crore.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,242.26 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹1,051.24 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, its total expenses jumped 10.5 per cent to ₹1,105.4 crore in the quarter ended September, up from ₹999.55 crore a year ago.

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