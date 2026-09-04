Physicswallah shares rise nearly 7% post block deal, MOFSL's bullish view

Physicswallah's share price rose 6.6% following a block deal involving 4.14 million shares, while brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating. As of 12:24 PM, the company’s share price was up 6 per cent at ₹127; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 23,945.20. Intraday the stock has fallen 6.6 per cent to ₹128.19

MOFSL noted that Physicswallah is among India's largest education platforms, built on what the brokerage believes is one of the most capital-efficient business models in Indian EdTech.

It added that India's education market (₹15 trillion to ₹16 trillion) remains significantly underpenetrated online. While online penetration in flagship categories such as JEE and NEET is only 20 per cent, penetration in new segments, including foundation, state boards and government exams, remains below 1 per cent, “providing a long runway for digital adoption,” MOFSL said.

The brokerage added that Physicswallah’s offline business provides a higher-ARPU monetisation layer rather than the primary value driver.

The company’s offline revenue is expected to post 20 per cent CAGR over FY26-30E, along with improvement in profitability, as recently opened centers mature and utilization increases. “PW has built one of India's fastest-growing offline coaching networks with 353 centers,” MOFSL said.

MOFSL values PhysicsWallah’s offline business at a 15 times FY28 estimated enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation multiple to account for its high execution intensity, time required to reach maturity, and lower margin profile. Meanwhile, the company's other business segments are valued at one time FY28 Estimated Enterprise value-to-sales ratio. After adjusting for cash reserves, MOFSL gave a target prcie of ₹200 per share, representing a potential 66 per cent upside, and initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah with a ‘Buy’ rating.

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