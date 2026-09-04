Friday, September 04, 2026 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Watch TodayNifty OutlookNepal FloodsCable Stock CrashNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFDelhi weather forecast
Home / Markets / News / Physicswallah shares rise nearly 7% post block deal, MOFSL's bullish view

Physicswallah shares rise nearly 7% post block deal, MOFSL's bullish view

MOFSL noted that Physicswallah is among India's largest education platforms, built on what the brokerage believes is one of the most capital-efficient business models in Indian EdTech.

Physicswallah shares rise nearly 7% post block deal, MOFSL's bullish view

Physicswallah shares rise nearly 7% post block deal, MOFSL's bullish view

Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Physicswallah's share price rose 6.6% following a block deal involving 4.14 million shares, while brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating.
 
As of 12:24 PM, the company’s share price was up 6 per cent at ₹127; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.30 per cent higher at 23,945.20. Intraday the stock has fallen 6.6 per cent to ₹128.19
 
MOFSL noted that Physicswallah is among India's largest education platforms, built on what the brokerage believes is one of the most capital-efficient business models in Indian EdTech.
 
It added that India's education market (₹15 trillion to ₹16 trillion) remains significantly underpenetrated online. While online penetration in flagship categories such as JEE and NEET is only 20 per cent, penetration in new segments, including foundation, state boards and government exams, remains below 1 per cent, “providing a long runway for digital adoption,” MOFSL said.
 

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gains, up 500 pts; Nifty tops 23,950; Nifty Capital rises 2%

Sterlite Tech

STL hits 5% upper limit on Growth Roadmap FY27-29; up 786% from CY2026 low

Breakout stocks: Tech analysts Drumil Vithlani and Ved Anil Gawker are bullish on Motilal OFS, CRISIL, City Union Bank and Supreme Petrochem.

Motilal OFS, CRISIL, CUB among 4 breakout stocks identified by analysts

gold price outlook

Gold: Crude, inflation key threats; analyst sees $4400 as tactical buy zone

UltraTech share price

Can UltraTech's cables & wire foray charge up its shares? What analysts say

 
The brokerage added that Physicswallah’s offline business provides a higher-ARPU monetisation layer rather than the primary value driver.
 
The company’s offline revenue is expected to post 20 per cent CAGR over FY26-30E, along with improvement in profitability, as recently opened centers mature and utilization increases. “PW has built one of India's fastest-growing offline coaching networks with 353 centers,” MOFSL said.
 
MOFSL values PhysicsWallah’s offline business at a 15 times FY28 estimated enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation  multiple to account for its high execution intensity, time required to reach maturity, and lower margin profile. Meanwhile, the company's other business segments are valued at one time FY28 Estimated Enterprise value-to-sales ratio. After adjusting for cash reserves, MOFSL gave a target prcie  of ₹200 per share, representing a potential 66 per cent upside, and initiated coverage on PhysicsWallah with a ‘Buy’ rating.
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
  

More From This Section

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri soars 58% in 4 days; zooms 107% from Aug low

wire and cable stocks

'Ultravolt' shock! Polycab, KEI & others crash up to 8% on de-rating fears

Tata Chemicals falls 2.5% as Kenya President orders company to exit

Tata Chemicals dips 2.5% on Kenya exit buzz; co. issues clarification

Angel One

CAS review: Nifty Capital Market index jumps 2%; Angel One, BSE lead rally

ESDS Software share price

Bumper debut! ESDS Software shares list at 76% premium over IPO price

Topics : Stock Market Today stock market trading Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 12:30 PM IST