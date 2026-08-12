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Home / Markets / News / Piccadily Agro shares crash 18% as Q1 expenses outpace revenue growth

Piccadily Agro shares crash 18% as Q1 expenses outpace revenue growth

Total expenses of Piccadily Agro stood at ₹245.44 crore in the June quarter, up 19.84 per cent year-on-year.

Piccadily Agro shares crash 18% as Q1 expenses outpace revenue growth

Piccadily Agro shares crash 18% as Q1 expenses outpace revenue growth

Heena Ojha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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Piccadily Agro Ltd.’s share price fell nearly 18 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The decline comes a day after the company’s counter surged to a new 52-week high at ₹809.70 on Aug 11
 
Piccadily Agro is the maker of the largest-selling single malt whisky Indri and Camikara Rum
 
As of 01:37 PM, the company’s share price was trading 13.06 per cent lower at ₹676.45  apiece; meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.72 per cent lower at 24,296.70. Intraday, the stock fell 17.7 per cent to ₹640.
 
Piccadily Agro posted a 15.35 per cent rise in net profit to ₹21.30 crore for the June quarter of FY27 compared to a profit ₹18.46 crore in the year-ago period.
 
 
The company reported an 18.12 per cent increase in total revenue from operations to  ₹270.50 crore in Q1 FY27. Total expenses of Piccadily Agro stood at ₹245.44 crore in the June quarter, up 19.84 per cent year-on-year. The company's revenue during the quarter from the distillery business grew 26.3 per cent to ₹205.65 crore.

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Notably, the company’s Branded Alcobev Business revenue grew 47.3 per cent Y-o-Y and contributed 43.5 per cent of Distillery revenue
 
Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. has been witnessing wild swings on both sides since its inception in the secondary market. Today, the stock opened below a key support level with a significant downside gap. “Moving forward, we anticipate a phase of consolidation within the broader ₹600–₹750 zone before the stock initiates its next decisive directional move. Until a clear breakout or breakdown occurs, a range-bound strategy remains preferred,” he added.
 
Piccadily Agro Industries has delivered 12.14 per cent returns year-to-date and 12.74 per cent over the past year. However, the stock has remained largely flat over the past month, gaining 0.92 per cent, while it declined 11.29 per cent over the past week, compared with a 0.72 per cent fall in the Nifty Total Market.
   
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:07 PM IST