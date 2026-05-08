Pidilite Industries stock gains 4% on strong Q4 nos; profit up 37% YoY

Pidilite Industries share price today

Shares of Pidilite Industries , a manufacturer of adhesives and construction chemicals, rose over 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,515 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported better-than-expected numbers for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

Around 12:20 PM, the stock was trading at ₹1,479, up 2.3 per cent from its previous session closing level of ₹1,450.40. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was at 24,188.05 levels, down by 138.60 points or 0.57 per cent.

Pidilite stock has surged around 15 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,259 touched on April 6, 2026. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1.50 trillion.

Pidilite Industries Q4FY26 results highlights

Its profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹584 crore, up 36.6 per cent as compared to ₹428 crore in the Q4FY25.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 31.6 per cent to ₹833 crore as against ₹633 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin also expanded by 310 basis points to 23.3 per cent from 20.2 per cent.

For the full FY26, Pidilite reported net sales of ₹14,553 crore, up 11.1 per cent from ₹13,094 crore in the previous fiscal. PAT jumped 17.9 per cent to ₹2,481 crore from ₹2,096 crore.

Ebitda came in at ₹3,519 crore in FY26, up 16.8 per cent from ₹3,013 crore in FY25. Ebitda margin expanded to 24.2 per cent from 23 per cent.

Its underlying volume growth (UVG) remained strong at 15 per cent. In the Consumer & Bazaar (C&B) segment, UVG was 15.4 per cent, and in the B2B business, it was 14.8 per cent.

The company's board of directors has proposed a final dividend of ₹11.5 per share.

Pidilite Industries management commentary

Sudhanshu Vats, managing director at Pidilite Industries, said the company delivered strong mid-teens UVG and revenue growth with robust expansion in margins, underscoring the strength of our brands and business model. Consumer & Bazaar segment continued to accelerate, while the Business-to-Business segment made steady progress despite external challenges.

"Looking ahead, we are confident of our disciplined execution as we navigate the current supply side environment. We expect the momentum in domestic demand to continue as we manage the potential impact on input costs in the year ahead," he said.