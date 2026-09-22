Pine Labs up 7% from day's low amid block deals; MOFSL bullish on stock

Pine Labs share price movement

Pine Labs' share price moved higher by 6 per cent to ₹205 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day amid huge block deals. The stock price of the fintech company bounced back 7 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹191.60 on the BSE.

At 11:34 AM, Pine Labs traded 2 per cent higher at ₹197.65, as compared to a 0.19 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 112 million equity shares representing 9.74 per cent of total equity of Pine Labs changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, thus far in the month of September 2026, the market price of Pine Labs appreciated by 25 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 3 per cent during the same period.

Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. likely seller in Pine Labs block deal

According to media reports, Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. was likely to sell its entire 4.31 per cent stake in Pine Labs , comprising up to 49.7 million shares, through a block deal worth around ₹892 crore. The floor price was set at ₹179.50 per share, adn the transaction was scheduled to be executued today (September 22), with Citi acting as the placement agent, suggested reports.

As of June 2026, Mastercard held 4.97 crore shares in Pine Labs, and the proposed transaction would represent an exit from its entire disclosed holding. The transaction is a secondary sale, with proceeds accruing to Mastercard, ICICI Securities said in a note.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty around 23,350; HCLTech, Infosys top losers Pine Labs is a leading merchant commerce platform offering payment acceptance, affordability and issuing solutions. Its digital infrastructure and transaction platform (DITP) and issuing and acquiring platform (IAP) generate a healthy mix of recurring and transaction-linked revenue, aided by long-standing enterprise relationships and scalable technology.

Pine Labs – Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiates ‘Buy’ rating

With a merchant base of over 1 million, gross transaction value (GTV) of ₹17.2 trillion, and 7.4 billion transactions in FY26, Pine Labs continues to expand across merchant segments, aided by acquisitions and a growing international issuing franchise, noted Motilal Oswal.

According to analysts at the brokerage firm, the Digital Infrastructure and Transaction Platform (DITP) is the largest revenue contributor, and we estimate the segment to deliver 24.5 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28. The introduction of a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) on eligible peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions would further benefit Pine Labs given its strong merchant payment franchise.