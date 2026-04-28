Piramal Finance shares gained 6.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹1,966 per share. However, at 9:29 AM, Piramal Finance’s share price pared some gains and was trading 4.55 per cent higher at ₹1,925.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 77,315.34. The stock was in demand after the company posted Q4FY26 results

Piramal Finance Q4 results highlights:

Piramal Finance reported a sharp jump in profitability in the March quarter (Q4FY26) . The company’s net profit surged 390 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹502 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹102 crore a year ago, and rose 25 per cent sequentially.

Check detailed report Operationally, net interest income (NII) rose 41 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,362 crore, driven by a 28 per cent increase in interest income to ₹3,038 crore. However, provisions surged to ₹1,787 crore from ₹531 crore in the year-ago period. Margins improved during the quarter, with net interest margin (NIM) expanding to 6.5 per cent, up 23 basis points sequentially. The average cost of borrowings declined to 8.84 per cent, down 29 basis points Y-o-Y.

Brokerages’ view on Piramal Finance Stock

Nomura | Buy | Target: ₹2,150

READ | Nippon Life AMC jumps 6% on strong Q4; brokerages see up to 12% upside The brokerage has trimmed its FY28 net profit estimate by 3 per cent, factoring in the company's plan to optimise its operating expense ratio in FY27, with branch additions expected to reflect on opex from FY28 onwards. The brokerage expects return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) of 3.1 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively, by FY29.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target raised to ₹2,220 from ₹2,040

Analysts said that Piramal reported a healthy operational performance during the quarter, led by strong growth in its retail loans and continued scaling down of the legacy wholesale book, which now accounts for more than 3 per cent of total assets under management (AUM). Asset quality improved across all key product segments (including unsecured segments), leading to a sequential decline in credit costs. With rising retail traction and lower incremental cost of borrowing (CoB), NIM expanded further, reinforcing the shift toward a more stable and profitable lending model.

The brokerage estimates a total AUM CAGR of 24 per cent, a 25 per cent CAGR in Retail AUM, and a total PAT CAGR of 56 per cent over FY26- FY28, with an RoA/RoE of 2.6 per cent/12 per cent in FY28. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.