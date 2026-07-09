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Home / Markets / News / Piramal Pharma shares rise 4% on successful closure of US FDA inspection

Piramal Pharma shares rise 4% on successful closure of US FDA inspection

Piramal Pharma said that the US FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Sellersville facility, and the inspection has now been successfully closed.

Piramal Pharma share price

Piramal Pharma shares rise 4% on successful closure of US FDA inspection

Akshat Ayush New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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Piramal Pharma share price today: Shares of Piramal Pharma jumped over 4 per cent in Thursday's trade as the company issued an update with regard to an inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA ) at its Sellersville facility.
 
As of 12:30 PM, the stock was trading at ₹172.35, up over 2.5 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹168.10. Earlier in the day, the stock surged as much as 4.6 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹175.95. In comparison, the Nifty50 index was trading above the 24,000-mark, gaining over 0.7 per cent.
 
 
Piramal Pharma shares have outperformed the markets in 2026 so far. As per NSE data, the pharma counter has remained largely flat, gaining a meager 1.2 per cent, while the Nifty50 has tumbled 7.95 per cent. However, over the last year, the stock has declined 14.68 per cent, underperforming the Nifty50, which has fallen 5.53 per cent.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said that the US FDA has issued an "Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the said manufacturing facility, and the inspection has now been successfully closed by the US FDA."
 
The US FDA had conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection at the company's Sellersville (USA) facility between May 4, 2026 and May 8, 2026.

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Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firm JM Financial has retained its 'Buy' rating on Piramal Pharma, with a target price of ₹218. The target implies an upside of 29 per cent from the previous close of ₹168.11.
 
The brokerage said that within the CMO segment, Piramal Pharma is likely to outperform in the June quarter (Q1FY27), with margins expanding by up to 200 bps Y-o-Y.
 
"The quarter is likely to be strong on a YoY basis, primarily on account of the impact of key product destocking completed. Additionally, new projects and traction in existing folio would aid growth. Margins are expected to expand around 200 bps Y-o-Y," the report said.
 
The brokerage expects Piramal Pharma's revenue to be ₹2,130 crore for the first quarter of FY27, while Ebitda could come in at ₹160 crore, up 50 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Piramal Pharma is part of the Piramal group of companies. The company operates in 3 major segments: Contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO); Complex hospital generics (critical care); and Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH).   ============================================= 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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