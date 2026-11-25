Nifty target: Backed by supportive valuations, easing geopolitical risks and robust earnings outlook, PL Capital raised its 12-month Nifty 50 target to 28,561 from 27,589 earlier, signalling a 12.7 per cent upside from the last close.

So far in November alone, Nifty 50 has jumped 10 per cent as hopes of a thaw in geopolitical tensions, softening of crude and commodity prices and a possible reversal in the AI and semiconductors trade bolstered investor sentiment.

Amnish Aggarwal, Co-Head – Institutional Equities, PL Capital, said that while near-term volatility cannot be ruled out, we remain cautiously optimistic over the next 12–15 months and believe investors should focus on selective opportunities in businesses with strong fundamentals, earnings visibility and long-term growth potential.

What's behind PL Capital's outlook?

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Nifty, it said, is currently trading at 17.1x one-year forward EPS, which is a 10.9 per cent discount to its 15-year average P/E of 19.2x. PL Capital values the index at a 10 per cent discount to its 15-year average P/E of 17.3x based on September 2028 EPS of ₹1,653.

Meanwhile, on the earnings front, second-quarter performance was ahead of estimates, suggesting that internal demand remains solid in a number of sectors although margins continue to be squeezed by higher commodity prices.

On a year-on-year basis, coverage universe posted sales growth of 24.2 per cent, EBITDA growth of 22.1 per cent and PAT growth of 28.9 per cent, respectively.

On the domestic front, Indian economy continues to show resilience with GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in Q2 FY27 and steady demand trends seen across BFSI, automobiles, FMCG, consumer durables, QSR, jewellery and retail.

ALSO READ: Sharp November run-up dims mkt's risk-reward ratio; volatility likely: KIE Further, any resolution to the ongoing US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts could help India by easing global supply chain disruptions and reducing pressure on imported commodities. PL Capital said that a shift in global capital flows toward emerging technology themes could further support Indian equities.

Risks to view

But this view is not without its risks. It said that inflation, higher interest rates and the potential impact of El Niño on agricultural output and consumption could roil market outlook.

As of October 29, 2026, water reservoir levels had declined 27 per cent year-on-year, with South India witnessing a sharper fall of 51 per cent and North India recording a 33 per cent decline.

PL Capital expects lower reservoir levels and delayed Rabi sowing to weigh on agricultural output and keep food prices elevated. While overall demand is expected to remain resilient, volume growth in select consumption segments could moderate in the coming quarters, the brokerage noted.

The brokerage also highlighted inflation as a key macroeconomic concern. India's CPI inflation rose to 6.08 per cent in October 2026, up from 2.75 per cent in January 2026, breaching the RBI's 6 per cent comfort threshold and potentially putting pressure on household consumption and input costs. Against this backdrop, PL Capital sees the possibility of a further 25-50 basis points increase in repo rates over the next six months, given persistent inflationary pressures.

“While some moderation in growth is on the cards, we do not see the current situation as one that warrants panic and expect India to continue to remain the fastest growing major economy,” the brokerage said.

The bull-case target is 31,735 and bear-case target is 22,313. PL Capital expects NIFTY EPS to grow at CAGR of 14.9% over FY26-29 with projected EPS of ₹1,354, ₹1,551 and ₹1,755 for FY27, FY28 and FY29 respectively.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.