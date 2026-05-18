PN Gadgil Jewellers shares hit a 5 per cent lower circuit on BSE at ₹545.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.27 per cent at 74,280.05. The PN Gadgil Jewellers stock extended its fall for the second consecutive session and tanked 15 per cent after posting Q4 results

In the March quarter (Q4FY26), PN Gadgil reported a 45.6 per cent increase in net profit to ₹90.26 crore, as compared to ₹61.99 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3,544.31 crore, as compared to ₹1,588.22 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 123.2 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹166.33 crore, as compared to ₹109.04 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins, however, slipped to 4.7 per cent from 6.9 per cent a year ago.

Check detailed results here Meanwhile, gross margin slipped 231 basis points (bps) to 9.7 per cent from 12 per cent Y-o-Y. The company attributed the contraction in consolidated gross margins to three factors — a higher share of gold bars and coins in the sales mix, which rose from 28 per cent to 40 per cent of revenue and compressed margins by approximately 150 bps given the segment's structurally thinner spreads; a lower contribution from studded jewellery due to a one-time Foundation Day and Gratitude offer on gold jewellery, which diluted margins by approximately 30 bps; and higher trade discounts and promotional offers during the Gudi Padwa festive season and new market expansion, which weighed on margins by approximately 50 bps.

READ | Power Grid Corporation shares slip 4% on posting 5% fall in revenue in Q4 Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased its earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 3 per cent for FY27 and 1 per cent for FY28. It models revenue, Ebitda, and APAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent, 13 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively, over FY26–28E. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased its earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 3 per cent for FY27 and 1 per cent for FY28. It models revenue, Ebitda, and APAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent, 13 per cent, and 10 per cent, respectively, over FY26–28E.

Management highlighted that an increase in gold customs duty from 6 per cent to 15 per cent could moderate bullion demand and accelerate old gold exchange trends. The company remains focused on increasing old gold contribution from the current 40 per cent to 50 per cent through its ‘Suvarna Swarajya’ initiative. Additionally, the company plans to increase the hedging ratio to 75–80 per cent from 60 per cent in FY26 to reduce margin volatility. Given the ongoing strategic initiatives and long-term growth

visibility, the brokerage has reiterated ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹715.