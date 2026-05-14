PNB Gilts up 20% on report India may cut bond taxes for foreign investors

Share of PNB Gilts rallied sharply on Thursday, May 14, amid a report that the Indian government may lower taxes on government and corporate bonds for foreign investors. The move, if approved, could be a major step towards attracting overseas capital at a time when the country is seeing a significant pressure on the rupee and balance of payments.

Foreign investors have, previously, said that high taxes, whether on bonds or equities, reduce the attractiveness of Indian markets, pivoting them to other safer alternatives, such as US Treasury yields or inexpensive Emerging Markets.

"The RBI recommended this move, which is being seriously considered by the Finance Ministry. Deliberations to ease the tax burden have gathered pace as authorities try to curb the rupee’s depreciation," Bloomberg report said, citing unnamed officials.

To be sure, neither the government nor the RBI has clarified on the report so far. Business Standard, too, could not independently verify the news.

Still, Still, PNB Gilts shares zoomed 19.9 per cent to ₹83 on the BSE in the intraday trade. Volumes on the counter increased to 3,99,000 till the time of writing this report, compared to a two-week average volume of 15,000.

At 1:20 PM, PNB Gilt shares were up 15.13 per cent as against a 1.2 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex index.

PNB Gilt is the only listed entity that has the Primary Dealership License by the Reserve Bank of India to underwrite government securities issuances and trade in a gamut of fixed income instruments such as Government securities, Treasury Bills, State Development Loans, Corporate Bonds, Interest Rate Swaps and various money market instruments such as Certificates of Deposits, Commercial Papers etc.

Rupee rises, bonds ease

Notably, markets across the board rallied on the news. In the equity markets, the benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 indices hit their respective intraday highs, rising over 1 per cent each.

While the Sensex touched a high of 75,600.5, rising 992 points, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 23,747.8, up 335 points.

In the bonds market, yields on the 10-year Government securities eased 0.8 per cent to test the 7-pr cent mark.

The rupee, meanwhile, recovered from the record low levels of 95.96 per US dollar to quote around 95.63/$.

India may lower tax for foreign bond investors: Key reasons

Though there is no official announcement, the RBI has likely proposed the move to attract foreign flows in debt markets, which are more stable and long-term in nature.

India’s external balances have come under extreme pressure as elevated crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, coupled with a weakening rupee, ballooned the country’s import bill.

FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) have already pulled out ₹2.16 trillion from Indian equities, ₹3,476 crore from Debt (General Limit) investments and ₹240 crore from Debt (VRR) investments in CY-2026, NSDL data shows.

The rupee, meanwhile, has tumbled 6 per cent this year, and over 8 per cent in the last one month.

Impact on bond markets, borrowing costs

If implemented, stronger foreign demand for Indian bonds could help lower government borrowing costs.

When demand for bonds rises, yields generally decline, easing financing conditions for the government as well as corporations.

That apart, improved foreign inflows may support the rupee by increasing dollar inflows into the country.