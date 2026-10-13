PNB Gilts stock zooms 12%; pares gains post Q2 results

PNG Gilts share price today

PNB Gilts Q2 results

The share price of PNB Gilts zoomed 12.2 per cent in intraday deals to a high of ₹79.15 on Tuesday. The stock, however, pared gains after the company announced its Q2 results.At 1.40 PM, the stock traded with a gain of 6.7 per cent at ₹75.44. The counter saw trades of around 13.36 million shares on the NSE.PNG Gilts' hit a 52-week high at ₹99.80 on June 05, 2026, after surging over 70 per cent in little more than two months from its 52-week low of ₹58.60 recorded on March 30, 2026.PNB Gilts reported a Q2 turnaround on a year-on-year basis in the September quarter. The company posted a net profit of ₹44.84 crore in Q2FY27 as against a net loss of ₹45.35 crore reported in Q2FY26.The investment company's total income, however, dipped 1.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹436.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2026 from ₹443.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.On a sequential basis, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), PNB Gilts' Q2 net profit declined 44.4 per cent when compared to ₹80.70 reported at the end of June 2026 quarter. Total income was down 4 per cent on QoQ basis.The company's net interest Income (NII) dropped from ₹102.69 crore in Q1FY27 to ₹92.17 crore in Q2FY27. Fees and commission income also declined from ₹2.86 crore to ₹1.95 crore in the QoQ period.Further, PNB Gilts reported a net loss of ₹17.70 crore in trading income in Q2 as against a profit of ₹18.23 crore in Q1.According to the company's BSE filing, PNB Gilts is India's only listed Standalone Primary Dealer."Primary Dealers are market makers in government securities, ensuring liquidity and stability in the financial system. Its role is critical to India's borrowing and financial stability," the release stated.PNB Gilts said global uncertainties, crude oil prices and inflationary pressures heightened yield volatility, necessitating prudent risk management and disciplined trading.