Poonawalla Fincorp gains as Motilal Oswal sees 37% upside; stock up 3%

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. rose over 3 per cent after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock, citing strong growth prospects driven by strategic scale and operating leverage.

The brokerage retained its target price of ₹560 for the stock, implying an upside potential of about 37 per cent from Friday's close.

Motilal Oswal said Poonawalla Fincorp is evolving into a structurally stronger, digitally enabled and well-diversified retail non-banking financial company (NBFC), supported by disciplined growth execution, improving asset quality and visible operating leverage.

The company has largely moved past its portfolio clean-up and balance sheet repair phase and is now transitioning into a structurally stable growth cycle, supported by a rebuilt operating platform, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage noted that Poonawalla Fincorp's calibrated shift toward secured and prime lending segments, along with an improving margin profile and gradual moderation in credit costs, is expected to enhance earnings visibility while reducing volatility across business cycles.

It added that sustained investments in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and governance frameworks are improving operational efficiency and productivity, even as the company expands its branch network and geographic footprint.

Motilal Oswal also highlighted that the company's diversified multi-product architecture, supported by a balanced mix of secured and unsecured lending, strengthens earnings resilience and moderates credit cost volatility. Over the past two years, the brokerage said Poonawalla Fincorp has evolved into a management-led franchise supported by stronger governance frameworks, institutionalised processes and improved execution credibility.

The company has also integrated artificial intelligence across underwriting, fraud detection, risk analytics, collections and targeted marketing, enabling sharper credit selection, faster turnaround times and more efficient customer acquisition, Motilal Oswal added.

Poonawalla Fincorp Share price history

The company's stock rose as much as 3.07 per cent during the day to ₹420.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 10 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.6 per cent higher at ₹415.4 apiece, compared to a 0.19 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:6 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 11.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Poonawalla Fincorp has a total market capitalisation of ₹33,755.12 crore.

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