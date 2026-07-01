Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Poor listing! Waterways Leisure Tourism shares debut 15% below IPO price

Poor listing! Waterways Leisure Tourism shares debut 15% below IPO price

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations.

Waterways Leisure Tourism share price

Waterways Leisure Tourism shares list at 15% discount

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Waterways Leisure Tourism share price today: Waterways Leisure Tourism shares disappointed investors, debuting at a discount on the bourses. The counter opened at ₹690 on the BSE, down ₹118 or 14.6 per cent from the issue price of ₹808.
 
On the NSE, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares opened with a discount of ₹127 or 15.72 per cent at ₹681. 
 
The weak listing was in line with grey market trends, which had indicated a bearish trend for the stock.
 
The company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹4,995.22 crore on listing, according to BSE website.  Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO subscription 
 
 
The IPO of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism sailed through on the last day of bidding, driven by retail investors. The ₹585 crore public issue, which had fixed a price band of ₹769-808 per share, was booked 1.67 times, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

Also Read

stock markets, stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gains, up 300 pts, Nifty above 23,950; Nifty FMCG rises over 1%

Advit Jewels Share Price

Bumper listing! Advit Jewels shares list at 37% premium on BSE, 35% on NSE

Knack Packaging IPO

Knack Packaging IPO opens; check price band, GMP, review, other key details

stock bse

Sensex in July: 23-year history suggests Sensex can deliver a solid return

Nifty outlook for July: Markets awaiting breakout from 23,800-24,200 zone, say analysts.

Nifty: Market experts say breakout from consolidation zone to set trend

 
The IPO received bids for 69,84,666 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, data showed. 
 
The retail portion was subscribed 4.19 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors received 1.30 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) category was booked only 1.01 per cent.
 
Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 72 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 
 
Ahead of the IPO, Waterways Leisure Tourism had raised ₹263.25 crore from anchor investors.
 
Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations.
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

India, Indian market, indian bonds

Foreign buying of Indian sovereign bonds hits record after tax relief

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: RailTel, NTPC Green, Advit Jewels, Waterways Leisure

Stock markets outlook

Markets likely to recover gradually in H2 amid focus on domestic cues

Wimbledon

The Wimbledon Debenture: A front-row seat and a winning investment

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs' debt appetite surpasses equity exit in June on RBI, govt measures

Topics : IPO Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets IPO market IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today9 Years of GSTJuly Bank Holiday ListIndia AI MissionSarvam India AiGST Credit ChallengeKnack Packaging IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance