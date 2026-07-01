Poor listing! Waterways Leisure Tourism shares debut 15% below IPO price

Waterways Leisure Tourism share price today: Waterways Leisure Tourism shares disappointed investors, debuting at a discount on the bourses. The counter opened at ₹690 on the BSE, down ₹118 or 14.6 per cent from the issue price of ₹808.

On the NSE, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares opened with a discount of ₹127 or 15.72 per cent at ₹681.

The weak listing was in line with grey market trends, which had indicated a bearish trend for the stock.

The company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹4,995.22 crore on listing, according to BSE website. Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO subscription

The IPO of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism sailed through on the last day of bidding, driven by retail investors. The ₹585 crore public issue, which had fixed a price band of ₹769-808 per share, was booked 1.67 times, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

The IPO received bids for 69,84,666 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer, data showed.

The retail portion was subscribed 4.19 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors received 1.30 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) category was booked only 1.01 per cent.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 72 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Ahead of the IPO, Waterways Leisure Tourism had raised ₹263.25 crore from anchor investors.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and for general corporate purposes.