Popular Vehicles zooms 19% on posting Q4 business update; rev up 69% YoY

Popular Vehicles and Services shares jumped 19 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹117.99 per share. However, at 9:20 AM, Popular Vehicle’s share price pared some gains and was trading 12.49 per cent higher at ₹111.52. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 78,558.88.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 business update on Friday, after market hours.

The company, in its exchange filing, noted that its total revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and in the financial year 2026 grew 15 per cent. It also said that Honda and Piaggio's volume and revenue were accounted for only until August 2025. Audi volume and revenue were accounted for from Q4FY26 onwards.

In the passenger vehicle (PV), excluding luxury, the revenue climbed 25 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. Luxury PV rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y, and commercial vehicle (CV) revenue grew 134 per cent Y-o-Y.

Further, electric vehicle (EV) and spare parts distribution revenue surged 39 per cent Y-o-Y. New vehicle volume sales also climbed 44 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26.

Commenting on the business update, the management noted the PV (excluding luxury) segment faced supply constraints from a key original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in Kerala in Q4FY26.

The service segment witnessed a mid-single-digit decline in Q4 and FY26 on a Y-o-Y basis; however, this was partially offset by higher average selling prices (ASPs).

New vehicle inventory days reduced to 29 days from 41 days last year, supported by improved sales momentum, particularly in the entry-level car segment, and are now close to the industry average.

Additionally, expansion and acquisition activities have led to higher debt levels compared to the previous period. IndAS adjustments related to acquisitions during the last two quarters have impacted profitability.

Popular Vehicles & Services Limited, part of the diversified Kuttukaran Group, is one of India's largest multi-brand automobile dealerships, operating across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Founded in 1984 by the late K P Paul, the company was among the first batch of dealers appointed by Maruti Suzuki in India. It operates the fifth largest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership and the eighth largest Nexa dealership in India by volume, as of FY23. The company was also ranked number one in all-India dealer rankings for Maruti Suzuki service volumes in FY23. The Kuttukaran Group has over 70 years of experience in the automobile industry.