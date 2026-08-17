Portfolio rejig: Here's what top 3 mutual fund houses bought & sold in July

IT, banking, financials and pharma names were among the top sectors that saw the highest buying and selling activity by India's top three asset management companies (AMCs) in the month of July as the Indian stock market recovered. The Nifty 50 index gained 2.17 per cent last month amid weakening crude oil prices and a robust earnings performance from India Inc.

Driven by a rise in the Indian stock market and an increase in sales of equity schemes, the assets under management (AUM) for domestic equity funds rose 2.7 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to ₹41.8 trillion in July 2026.

The top AMCs, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund, saw an increase of 2.3 per cent, 3.1 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively in the equity value of their funds, according to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

Investors are often keen to track the changes that top fund houses have made as it often signals their investing preferences and the shifting sectoral trends.

SBI MF

An analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities shows that for SBI MF, Bajaj Finance was the top increase in terms of the value of stocks purchased. India's biggest AMC, with Rs 9.21 trillion AUM, bought Bajaj Finance shares worth Rs 2,634 crore. It was followed by Adani Enterprises with Rs 2386 crore buying.

On the flip side, Reliance Industries - the most valuable Indian stock - was its top sell after SBI MF offloaded stocks worth Rs 1016 crore as per the brokerage's analysis. ICICI Bank followed suit with Rs 890 crore selling, Ather Energy at Rs 858 crore, GAIL at Rs 581 crore and Muthoot Finance at Rs 552 crore.

Data also shows that new entrants included INDO-MIM and GSPL Transmission, while Restaurant Brands was a complete exit.

ICICI Pru AMC

For ICICI Pru, with AUM of Rs 7.43 trillion, banks remained top bets, IT top sells, and it rejigged stake in pharma names.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was its top purchase as it bought shares worth Rs 2,100 crore. SBI was also among its top five purchases, with Rs 1400 crore buying. Biocon, Cummins and M&M saw inflows to the tune of Rs 1500 crore, 1100 crore and Rs 900 crore, respectively.

IT was clearly the top sell as ICICI Pru MF sold Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies the most last month. In Infosys, it offloaded stocks worth Rs 3200 crore, in TCS at Rs 1800 crore and in HCL Tech at Rs 11 crore.

While it bought Biocon, it sold Sun Pharma stocks amounting to Rs 2000 crore and Info Edge shares worth Rs 1400 crore.

For ICICI Pru MF, SBI Funds Management and GSPL India Transco were new

entrants while Procter & Gamble Health was a complete exit.

HDFC AMC

For HDFC AMC, Adani stocks were among top purchases along with Sun Pharma and others.

It lapped up Adani Enterprises (stocks worth Rs 800 crore) and Adani Green Energy (Rs 500 crore). Sun Pharma remained the top best at Rs 900 crore followed by Havells and SBI Funds Management (new entrant) at Rs 800 crore each.

Like SBI MF, Reliance Industries was among HDFC MF's top five sells. The third largest AMC, with Rs 6.27 trillion AUM, sold RIL stocks worth Rs 500 crore.

Selling in Bajaj Auto was the highest at Rs 1300 crore. Power Grid saw selling of rs 500 crore, Infosys and Piramal Pharma of Rs 400 crore each.