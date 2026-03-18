Power Finance Corporation stock soars 4%; Motilal Oswal sees more upside

Power Finance Corporation share price today

Share price of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) moved higher by 4 per cent to ₹434.85 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. A combined 6.82 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:05 AM.

The stock price of the state-owned financial institution was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹443.95 touched on April 22, 2025.

In the past three months, PFC outperformed the market by soaring 28 per cent, as compared to 9.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving PFC stock price?

The board of directors of PFC in its meeting held on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 approved raising of resources for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) through bonds, term loans, commercial paper (CP) etc. from domestic & international markets.

PFC said the company may borrow upto ₹1.6 trillion in the FY27, excluding funds raised under Extra Budgetary Resource (EBR), subject to the borrowing limits as approved by the shareholders through different sources in one or more tranches/series.

ALSO READ: Top Gainer | Top Loser | Nifty IT snaps six-day losing streak, up 4%; Coforge, Persistent lead gains The board also declared fourth interim dividend @ ₹3.25 per equity share (i.e. @ 32.50 per cent) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the FY26. The company fixed March 23, 2026 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of fourth interim dividend for the FY26.

PFC, REC restructuring

In the Union Budget presented on February 1, 2026, the Finance Minister announced the proposal to restructure PFC and REC with the objective of achieving scale and improving efficiency among public sector non banking finance companies (NBFCs).

PFC had acquired 52.63 per cent equity stake in REC in 2019, pursuant to which REC became a subsidiary of PFC, in line with the Government of India's approval. The proposed merger represents a step towards creating a single, focused institution to address the evolving financing needs of the power sector, PFC said.

Based on consolidated metrics, the merged entity would be positioned as the largest power sector financier in India.

ALSO READ: Mankind Pharma shares gain 3% on acquiring Rivotril brand rights from Roche As India moves towards the ambitious goals of Viksit Bharat 2047, the power sector will require substantial capital investment. On a consolidated basis, the merged entity is expected to benefit from improved balance sheet strength, capital efficiencies, and operational synergies, enabling large-scale funding and improved credit flow across the power sector value chain.

Going forward, in addition to renewable energy, the next phase of the sector will be driven by new and emerging technologies such as Green Hydrogen, CCUS, small modular nuclear reactors, energy storage solutions. As a combined entity, it will have stronger technical capabilities, deeper sector expertise, which would be leveraged to capitalise on these emerging opportunities more effectively, PFC said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees more upside in PFC

While there remains uncertainty around the finer details of the merger, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe the combination should deliver meaningful operating synergies through the rationalization of overlapping functions and stronger bargaining power with lenders. Competitive intensity, at least between PFC and REC, is also likely to ease, with the merged entity emerging as a dominant, government-backed power financier with greater scale and stability.

PFC delivered a mixed quarter with earnings in line, while loan growth remained muted at <2 per cent QoQ. Asset quality continued to improve, aided by the resolution of TRN Energy, which kept credit costs benign. Reported 9MFY26 NIM expanded by ~3bp (v/s that in 1HFY26), the brokerage firm said with a ‘Buy’ rating on PFC with a target price of ₹500 per share. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.