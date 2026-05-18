Power Grid Corporation shares slip 4% on posting 5% fall in revenue in Q4

Power Grid Corporation of India shares slipped 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹293.45 per share. However, at 9:30 AM, Power Grid’s share price recovered slightly and was down 3.89 per cent at ₹293.95per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.15 per cent at 74,374.04.

The selling on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Friday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26) , Power Grid reported a 9.7 per cent increase in net profit to ₹4,546.33 crore, as compared to ₹4,142.87 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹11,665.61 crore, as compared to ₹12,275.35 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 4.9 per cent.

The company’s total income in the fourth quarter stood at ₹11,970.69 crore, as compared to ₹12,590.8 crore a year ago. Power Grid’s total expense stood at ₹8,069.36 crore, as compared to ₹7,549.92 crore Y-o-Y.

Meanwhile, the board of directors approved the payment of a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share, translating into a full-year dividend of ₹9 per share.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its results note, said that Power Grid reported standalone revenue of ₹9970 crore (down 9 per cent Y-o-Y), missing the brokerage’s estimate by 19 per cent.

Standalone Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came at ₹7,500, down 19 per cent Y-o-Y, 31 per cent below the estimate.

Standalone reported profit after tax (PAT) came in line with Motial’s estimate at ₹4,550 crore (up 5 per cent Y-o-Y), boosted by a deferred tax asset of ₹5,280 crore. Deferred tax balances have been re-measured at the new applicable tax rates, following the company's expected transition to the new tax regime under the Income Tax Act, 2025. There was a net negative movement in the regulatory deferral balance amounting to ₹3,800 crore. Adjusted PAT stood at ₹3,270 crore, significantly below Motilal Oswal’s estimate. JM Financial Institutional Securities in its note said that Power Grid reported weak Q4FY26 results with revenue below its consensus. There is a miss on Ebitda margin as well (-557 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y/ -652bps JMFe). However, PAT is an optical beat on account of tax expenses and reg. deferral account.

Power Grid Corporation is an Indian electric power transmission utility and a Schedule 'A' Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Government of India. The Government of India holds a 51.34 per cent stake, with the balance held by institutional investors and the public.