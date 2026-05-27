Power companies share price movement

Shares of power generation-related companies were on a roll, with the BSE Power index hitting a new high of 8,439.23, surging nearly 3 per cent in Wednesday’s intra-day trade owing to strong demand and order book position. In the past two months, the BSE Power index has surged 24 per cent.

At 01:36 PM; BSE Power index , the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.26 per cent, as compared to 0.08 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

6 out of 15 stocks from the BSE Power index hit their respective all-time highs, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), CG Power and Industrial Solutions, GE Vernova T&D India, Hitachi Energy India and Siemens Energy India.

Among individual stocks, Siemens Energy India soared 8 per cent, while JSW Energy rallied 6 per cent, followed by CG Power and Industrial Solutions, GE Vernova T&D India, Thermax and ABB India up 5 per cent each, Hitachi Energy India, Siemens and Adani Green Energy (4 per cent each) and Adani Power also logged solid gains.

Why are power stocks outperforming market?

Hitachi Energy India – The company highlighted a strong multi-year growth outlook driven by rising power demand, renewable energy integration, electrification and data centre expansion. The March 2026 quarter saw a surge in total order backlog with ₹29,555 crore, providing strong revenue visibility for several quarter, the company said.

It has secured over ₹20,000 crore worth of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) orders and is currently executing two mega 6 GW HVDC projects — KhavdaNagpur and Bhadla-Fatehpur. Hitachi Energy also announced an additional ₹2,000 crore capex for its Vadodara transformer facility, taking cumulative announced investment to ₹4,000 crore. In Q4CY25, revenue rose 46.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,754 crore while profit after tax jumped 80 per cent YoY to ₹330 crore.

The prevailing global scenario has pushed energy security to the top of the agenda alongside sustainability. Electricity is now a primary driver of growth. Meeting this rising electricity demand and integrating renewable energy sources into the grid will be the two critical challenges seeking coordinated efforts from government, industry, and academia.

India’s energy sector will need to navigate a period of uncertainty, due to geopolitical tensions that continue to disrupt global supply chains and impact the availability and cost of critical inputs. The rise in crude oil prices is adding to cost pressures across the value chain, especially in India with its significant import dependence, Hitachi Energy said.

The allocation of more funds in the Union Budget FY26-27 for the clean energy sector will, however, add momentum towards the energy ecosystem in the country. The same will have a positive multiplier effect on the clean energy segment, helping India stay on course on its energy goals, it added.

Adani Green Energy – The company commissioned a cumulative 3.37 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda, Gujarat, making it the world’s largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China and among the fastest executed globally. The project, completed within 10 months, includes 1.37 GWh commissioned in March 2026 and is aimed at strengthening grid reliability and enabling round-the-clock renewable power supply. The company plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale total storage capacity to 50 GWh over the next five years.

CG Power – The company said order flow remained strong during Q4FY26 with several key wins, taking the order backlog up 59 per cent YoY to ₹15,719 crore and offering strong revenue visibility for FY27.

CG Power is well positioned to benefit from strong industry tailwinds, particularly in the power systems segment, where rising investments in renewable energy, data centres, and thermal power are driving strong demand for transformers and switchgear. To capitalise on this momentum, the company has recently completed a major capacity expansion of its power transformer capacity to 50,000MVA from 17,000MVA and is working on to increase it to 65,000MVA in the near term.

JSW Energy - The stock price of JSW Energy was quoting higher for the 10th straight trading day, surging 19 per cent during the period. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹609, and was trading 16 per cent higher over its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue price of ₹525 per share.

The ongoing West Asia crisis has further reinforced the need of energy self-reliance for India. India's coal reserves insulate us from crude volatility - an advantage the country is actively leveraging. Structural shifts toward induction heating and electric vehicles (EVs) are expanding electricity demand, while data centres are also expected to anchor the long-term offtake in India, the management said in the Q4 earnings conference call.

FY27 is expected to be a year of accelerating earnings delivery. The sizeable projects commissioned during FY26 will stabilize and contribute to full-year EBITDA, driving a meaningful step-up in the company’s financial performance. India's power demand recovery - with the government projecting peak demand of 270 GW this summer and medium-term CAGR of 5 per cent to 6 per cent - provides a strong tailwind for growing portfolio and remain fully on track towards FY30 targets of 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage, the management said. ========================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.