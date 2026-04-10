Power Mech Projects shares jumped 7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,230 per share. At 11:59 AM, Power Mech Projects share price was trading 6.12 per cent higher at ₹2,210 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.9 per cent at 77,320.85.

The buying on the counter came after the company secured an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail.

Power Mech Projects Limited (PMPL) has secured an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail, valued at ₹296 crore excluding goods and services tax (GST).

The contract covers O&M of the 19.54 km route and 17 stations spanning Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur in Mumbai, for a period of five years.

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The Mumbai Monorail, which has been in service since 2014, is India's only straddle monorail system. Hyderabad-based PMPL is one of the leading industrial engineering, construction, and services companies in the power and infrastructure sectors.

“I am delighted to announce that PMPL has secured a major and strategically significant new award for the Operations and Maintenance of the Mumbai Monorail. This contract signifies PMPL’s entry into the urban mobility sector and reinforces our position as a prominent O&M company in the nation’s rapidly expanding infrastructure sectors. This project strengthens PMPL’s strategic fit by creating a powerful synergy between our core industrial O&M competencies and the specialised demands of urban transit,” said Sajja Kishore Babu, chairman and managing director, Power Mech Projects.

Power Mech Projects Limited is among the leading project and infrastructure construction companies in India, and a leading plant operation and maintenance (O&M) service provider based in Hyderabad with a global presence. Established in 1999, the company has built a strong niche across a wide spectrum of services spanning power, non-power, and infrastructure sectors, including Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Erection, Testing, and Commissioning of main plant and Balance of Plant, along with O&M, repairs, overhauling, renovation, and modernisation of power plants and related civil works. With major operations in India, the Company has also expanded internationally and is present in more than ten countries.