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Home / Markets / News / Power Mech secures ₹109 crore order from Hindustan Zinc; shares jump 8%

Power Mech secures ₹109 crore order from Hindustan Zinc; shares jump 8%

Power Mech Projects has secured an order worth ₹109.22 crore from Hindustan Zinc for operation and maintenance services

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Power Mech

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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Power Mech share price today: Shares of Power Mech Projects, a Hyderabad-based engineering and construction company, jumped nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday, April 1, to hit an intraday high of ₹1,867.50 on the NSE. This comes after the company said that it has secured an order worth ₹109.22 crore from Hindustan Zinc for operation and maintenance services.  
Around 12:40 PM, Power Mech stock was trading at ₹1,863.90, up 7.57 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹1,732.80. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,852.40 levels, up 521 points or 2.33 per cent. 
However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has plunged nearly 25 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹3,415, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,717.70 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹5,887 crore.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
 
According to the exchange filing, the contract involves comprehensive operation and maintenance of a 91.5 MW captive power plant (CPP) along with the associated transmission line up to the main receiving substation (MRSS).  
Power Mech will execute the contract as an independent contractor, with the order scheduled to be completed within a period of 48 months.  

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In March, the company received an operations and maintenance contract worth ₹709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services. The contract involves providing key performance indicator (KPI)-based operations and maintenance services, including overhauling, at a 5x660 megawatt thermal power plant in Tiroda, Maharashtra. The project will be executed over a period of 60 months, starting April 1, 2026, and ending March 31, 2031. 
Additionally, the company had received two contracts aggregating to ₹1,005 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) and Mahan Energen, both subsidiaries of Adani Power.  READ | Marksans Pharma jumps 8% on USFDA nod for cough relief drug 
The contracts involve erection, testing, and commissioning work, as well as manpower support for Performance Guarantee Tests of Steam Generators (SG) and Steam Turbine Generators (STG). These projects are tied to the 2×800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power units at Mirzapur Phase-I and Mahan Phase-III. 
One contract is valued at ₹515 crore and the other at ₹490 crore, with both scheduled for completion within 36 months from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed (NTP), according to the company filing. The company also noted that these contracts are domestic and do not qualify as related party transactions.

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Topics : Power Mech Projects Stock Market Today Buzzing stocks Hindustan Zinc Adani Power engineering firms Markets

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

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